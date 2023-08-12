All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock and Silver Lake

Achieve your dream of homeownership in Eagle Rock for a rarely-seen price with two gorgeous TIC's located north of Colorado Boulevard.
“Tenants in Common” is a form of homeownership that is frequently found in San Francisco among other places, and it is growing in popularity in LA. It allows one piece of property to be owned by two or more partners, which in most cases can significantly increase your buying power.
5160 Loleta Ave. is a perfect example of the benefits of buying a TIC. The thoughtfully reimagined Cal bungalow delivers an easy, intuitive three bedroom layout filled with stylish design. Plank flooring, exposed beams, wainscoting, built-ins and a beautiful stone hearth create a bright and airy interior where period charm meets with sophisticated modern vibes.
5158 Loleta Ave. is a newly-built 3 + 3 modern surrounding you in stylish design that feels straight from the pages of Dwell.
Multiple sets of glass sliders fill the interior with bright sunshine and cool breezes, the perfect environment to prepare meals in your open kitchen appointed with peninsula dining and stainless appliances by Forno.
Each of these TIC homes enjoys garage storage and a prime location inside the coveted Dahlia Heights Elementary school boundary. Within two short blocks you’ll reach Found Coffee, Cindy’s Diner, Trader Joe’s and more.
Wood flooring flows throughout and there’s a minimalist kitchen appointed with a center dining island and appliances that include a paneled SubZero fridge, Bosch dishwasher, and cooktop + oven by Wolf.
Host morning coffee and evening meals on your private deck surrounded by native plantings, or head down the street to LAMill, Greekman’s, Whole Foods and more. The Silver Lake Reservoir is just blocks away.