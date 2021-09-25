All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock, Echo Park and Mt. Washington

2357 Fair Park Ave., Eagle Rock
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,149,000 | More
Abundant charm, showers of sunshine and a large yard make this Spanish home in Eagle Rock a special find. The home is gated from the street and welcomes you with flowering vines and a lovely front porch.
Arched passthroughs circa 1926 blend seamlessly into the stylish renovation that includes many updated systems. Spread out into formal living, dining, an office nook and remodeled kitchen finished with quartz countertops, shaker-style cabinetry, a full-height tile splash and stainless appliances.
In the finished garage find the ideal spot for extra workspace or a home gym. The back patio is ready for candle-lit dining, and the oversized flat yard can host gatherings of any size. This home has central air and a choice location near Sprouts Market, Swork Coffee and great local restaurants.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, September 25th and 26th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, September 28th from 11A-1P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1800 Burnell Dr., Mt. Washington
2 Beds | 1 Bath | $725,000 | More
On a quiet corner lot in scenic Mt. Washington, this two bedroom home with views awaits its next chapter. The residence was built in 1950 and will be changing ownership for the very first time.
Highlights include an open concept living and dining area featuring abundant sunshine, beautiful hillside views and easy outdoor access through sliding glass doors. There’s a garage with direct access, and a handy bonus room that you can use for workspace or gear storage.
Surrounded by lush greenery and a serene sense of privacy, the home has multiple patio areas for open-air enjoyment, and limitless potential.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, September 25th and 26th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, September 28th and Thursday, September 30th from 11A-1P
1617 Champlain Ter., Echo Park
2 Beds | 1 Bath | $899,000 | More
In prime Echo Park, two fully detached TIC bungalows offer an entry-point to homeownership. The two exquisitely remodeled homes share one lot and are being sold separately, with an ownership model that is similar to condominiums but with some distinct advantages.
Ever wanted to buy property with a family member, or close friend? This is a great way to do it, where you each get your own home but on the same piece of land.
In both bungalows, interior spaces have been meticulously updated to integrate a modern look and feel that includes beautiful wood flooring, recessed lighting and showers of sunshine. Kitchens are stunning, and each home enjoys private outdoor space with native plantings. One of the bungalows has a detached bonus studio for an office, workshop, media room or gym complete with a bonus bathroom and ample area for gear storage.
Elysian Park hiking and biking trails are nearby along with bountiful foraging at Lady Byrd Cafe, Valerie, Cookbook, Tilda Wine Bar, Lassen’s, the weekly Echo Park farmer’s market and more.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, July 25th and August 26th from 2-4P
1615 Champlain Ter., Echo Park
2 Beds + Studio | 2 Baths | $975,000 | More
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, July 25th and August 26th from 2-4P
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do