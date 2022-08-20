All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock, El Sereno and Lake Balboa

In El Sereno this classic Spanish is a study in balance, tucked away from the city and close to everything you need.
The 1924 home radiates warmth and charm with its red tile roof, arched passthroughs, and vintage built-ins. Tasteful updates are respectful of this heritage, including period-inspired lighting and dark-hued plank flooring providing contrast amidst showers of sunshine.
Enjoy two bedrooms and uninterrupted flow to the rear deck where you’ll lounge and dine against a backdrop of scenic vistas. Sip coffee on the front patio, and explore the rambling yard with a sitting area surrounded by drought-tolerant landscaping. Upgraded systems in this well-equipped home include central air with Nest, and more.
Delivered vacant in Eagle Rock, two Craftsman homes on one large lot offer remarkable versatility in a prime location.
The fully detached units sited north of Colorado Boulevard have strong potential as an income-earning duplex, or as a primary residence with a guest house/workspace/income unit. The larger dwelling features formal living, dining, a sunroom, and original character details including beautiful wood flooring, built-ins, exposed beams, and a vintage Claycraft tile fireplace. The smaller home enjoys a deep setback from the street affording a nice sense of privacy.
Lake Balboa sets the scene for this midcentury Ranch circa 1949 that has been extensively updated inside and out, presenting a single-level floor plan with seamless access to drought-tolerant yard areas and a pool.
Sunshine fills the great room appointed with wood flooring, stylish ceiling fans, pendant lighting, and a butcher block dining + prep island; chefs will love the farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, and custom tile work.
Retreat to the magical yard, a lush oasis mindfully designed for gardening, entertaining, playtime, and the enjoyment of native species, fruit trees, vegetables, berry bushes and more. Parks, shopping, and services are nearby.