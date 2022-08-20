 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock, El Sereno and Lake Balboa

Choose from a classic Spanish home, a Craftsman duplex, or a Midcentury Ranch.

keats_01.jpg

5489 Keats St | El Sereno

2 Beds | 1.5 Baths | $849,000 | More

keats_02.jpg
keats_03.jpg
keats_04.jpg
maywood_01.jpg
maywood_02.jpg
maywood_03.jpg
maywood_04.jpg
jellico_01.jpg
jellico_02.jpg
jellico_03.jpg
jellico_04.jpg

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK