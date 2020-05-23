All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock & Glassell Park

$1,050,000 | 4 Beds 2 Baths | More

This charming remodeled cottage is a sweet find in prime Eagle Rock, offering a private setting and central location.

Vintage character circa 1925 meshes seamlessly with stylish modern updates, bringing a fresh look along with period features that include a cathedral entrance, arched pass-throughs, an elegant mantle centerpiece and wood flooring.

The renovated kitchen is finished with white shaker cabinetry, a block-countertop island with dining and beautiful custom tile work. Four bedrooms provide latitude to design your work-life scenario, with plenty of space for family and guests.

The outdoors beckon with a grassy fenced yard for playtime and a rear deck and patio surrounded by greenery, the perfect spot to relax and dine with loved ones.

Amenities include central heat and air and a two-car garage.

Shopping, dining and takeout options are right up the street at Trader Joe’s, Found Coffee, Casa Bianca Pizza and many more. Glendale, Burbank, Pasadena and DTLA are within easy reach.

Tracy Do

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

3945 Eagle Rock Blvd #49 | Glassell Park

$632,000 | 2 Beds 2.5 Baths | More

Get into NELA at a rarely-seen price with this modern townhome inside a gated community in trendy Glassell Park.

The unit enjoys a prime location within the complex and features a private ground-level patio.

In the sun-splashed great room find high ceilings, hard surface flooring and a handy powder room. The open kitchen has white cabinetry, stainless appliances and easy flow to the balcony, a great spot for morning coffee and your outdoor grill.

Both upstairs bedrooms are ensuite; the Master has dual vanities.

With central heat and air conditioning, laundry, and a private two-car garage you have all the amenities you need.

The NELA Union HOA was built in 2014 and remains highly desirable for its well-maintained community areas including a mini-park, dog-run and guest parking.

Located at the junction of Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Atwater Village, there are abundant resources nearby including Sprouts Market, Urban Pet, Habitat Coffee, great take-out at Lemon Poppy Kitchen and more.

