All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Glassell Park

3 Beds + Office + Workshop | 4.5 Baths | $1,950,000
Sequestered behind a gate in a magical garden, this restored 1912 Craftsman with LAC4 commercial zoning is a rare and remarkable find in Eagle Rock.
The masterfully designed, meticulously maintained property immerses you in a trove of period details including built-ins, moulding, a brick hearth, colorful frescoes and exquisite handcrafted millwork.
Heritage elements blend seamlessly with sophisticated updates throughout the layout featuring living, dining, a well-equipped kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths plus an office/den.
The large detached workshop with additional flex or office space provides limitless utility, and there is basement storage.
Tucked away from the commercial thoroughfare amid landscaped outdoor environments, this property offers an urban oasis for your private residence, creative foundry, office suites or production company.
Tracy Do
2 Beds | 1 Bath | $799,000
Feel the SoCal sunshine pouring into this cozy Cal Bungalow in Highland Park.
The updated home of 1922 vintage is perched above the street offering privacy and a gorgeous panorama of verdant hillsides and mountains beyond.
Space is well-utilized in the efficient layout featuring living, dining and a stylish open kitchen equipped with Bosch appliances and a custom full-height splash.
Enjoy a front sitting porch and side patio shaded by a 100-year old lemon tree, the perfect spot for morning coffee and alfresco dining with friends.
Punching well above its weight this charming home has a washer + dryer, multi-zone heat + air and a great location just a few blocks from York Boulevard.
Tracy Do
2 Beds | 1 Bath | $789,000
In Highland Park this bright and breezy bungalow on a generous lot strikes the perfect balance, tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac near York Boulevard.
Built in 1921, the home features stylish updated design including clever built-ins throughout that help maximize space.
Sunshine fills the living area and kitchen appointed with a farmhouse sink, full-height splash and shaker-style cabinetry coordinated with brass hardware and lighting elements.
The center island topped in waterfall quartz can accommodate meal prep and casual dining, plus there’s a full suite of black stainless appliances by KitchenAid.
Expansive outdoor areas include front and rear patios and an idyllic private yard inviting you to lounge, dine, entertain and plant a garden. The handy modern shed will tackle storage needs while inspiring ideas for future use.
Tracy Do
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,149,000
Live your NELA dreams with this cool Midcentury Ranch in the hills of Glassell Park.
Tucked away in a cul-de-sac and not too far from urban conveniences, the home is authored with classic lines circa 1960 including a practical single-level layout with formal living, dining, three bedrooms and a lush private yard.
Vintage wood parquet flooring and a handsome brick hearth foster midcentury vibes, and sliding glass doors create seamless access to the rear patio and yard.
Head outside to relax and socialize in a serene setting enclosed by mature drought-tolerant landscaping.
This home has central heat + air, a directly accessible two-car garage and plenty of driveway parking.
Tracy Do
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do