All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock & Hollywood

Tucked into an Eagle Rock hillside in the coveted Delevan Elementary school district, this light-filled home offers breathtaking views and the bonus suite of your dreams.

The residence was recently remodeled by ResetLA and VEIN Design, and presents a dramatic open layout with high ceilings, exposed beams and large glass sliders framing winsome mountain vistas.

Open House Saturday, Feb. 1 from 2-4P

Sunday, Feb. 2 from 2-4P

Property Highlights 3 beds | 2 baths | Bonus Suite

Offered at $1,275000

Property Website

In the airy kitchen find stylish open shelving, quartzite countertops, a center island with cooktop and appliances by Bosch.

Bedrooms include the luxe Master with a walk-in closet and sumptuous bath; the lower-level bonus suite has a private entrance and bathroom, perfect for workspace or guest lodgings.

On the rear patio and deck you’ll lounge and entertain under the sun and stars, with verdant surroundings and additional areas for quiet time or play.

Located at the junction of Eagle Rock, Glassell Park and Highland Park, there is nearby shopping and dining at Sprouts Market, Zweet Cafe, Hinterhof, Joy, Town Pizza and more.

Recently updated and filled with natural light, this spacious two-level condominium enjoys a great location in Hollywood near dining, culture and nightlife.

The home is situated in a gated complex and presents an airy layout with a fireplace centerpiece, hard surface flooring and easy flow to a balcony, a sweet spot for morning coffee.

The stylish remodeled kitchen features white cabinetry, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances.

Property Highlights 2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths

Offered at 679,000

Property Website

Open House Saturday, Feb. 1 from 2-4P

Sunday, Feb. 2 from 2-4P

Upstairs find the large Master with a walk-in closet and attached bath; both bedrooms have balcony access. This home has central heat and air conditioning, and community amenities that include a sun-splashed rooftop terrace and two parking spaces inside a gated garage.

Tucked away on a residential side street, you’re in the heart of the action with an amazing 92 Walk Score™.

Nearby offerings include Jones Hollywood, The Formosa Bar & Cafe, Mendocino Farms, Trader Joe’s, and the Hollywood & Highland complex providing movie theaters and so much more.

A stylish condominium in Hollywood offering abundant space and a great location.

Situated in an intimate community of just 25 residences, the home has just one shared wall and presents an expansive living space featuring high ceilings, arched windows, wood flooring and a fireplace centerpiece.

The updated kitchen has white cabinetry and stainless appliances.

Open House Saturday, Feb. 1 from 2-4P

Sunday, Feb. 2 from 2-4P

Two bedrooms include the ensuite Master and the option to designate a home office, with seamless access to a sunny common-use terrace where you’ll enjoy morning coffee with postcard views of palm trees and the Hollywood Hills.

Amenities include central heat+air, in-unit laundry and two deeded side-by-side parking spaces in a gated garage. Community areas are beautifully rendered with lush plants and tile work.

From this choice location find nearby dining at Providence, Osteria Mamma, Rao’s and many more. Pavillions market, Larchmont Village, Arclight Cinemas, Paramount Studios and the Wilshire Country Club are mere minutes away.

