All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock

A dream home in Eagle Rock with abundant space and coveted public schools. The graceful, artfully-renovated Colonial Revival is nestled on an expansive corner lot in a tranquil pocket north of Colorado Boulevard.

1920’s heritage resonates in the wraparound porch, period moldings, wood flooring, French doors and restored Batchelder fireplace. Awash in sunlight, the spacious layout includes formal living, dining and a versatile den with built-ins.

Open House Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2-4P

Sunday, Sept. 29 from 2-4P

Property Highlights 3 Beds + Den / 2 Baths

Offered at $1,649,000

Property Website

Modern updates are period-appropriate including lighting elements, designer wallpaper and the kitchen rendered in dark wood cabinetry and high-end appliances. Three bedrooms include the Master with built-in wardrobe and a spa-like bath.

The finished basement has a separate entrance, perfect for your creative studio or workspace. In the serene yard find mature fruit trees, drought-tolerant plantings, a flat grassy area and dining deck where you'll relax, dine and entertain.

Nearby conveniences include Swork Coffee, Milkfarm, Sprouts Market and more.

Set back from the street in the surrounding of a large flat yard, this light-filled Mid Century Ranch cradles you in serenity in prime Eagle Rock. The well-maintained home was built in 1949, a showcase of the midcentury aesthetic with a free-flowing single level layout.

Design highlights include beautiful wood flooring, two hearths of Venetian stucco and a dramatic wall of glass; formal dining overlooks a scenic panorama of trees and distant mountains.

Property Highlights 3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths

Offered at $1,089,000

Property Website

Open House Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2-4P

Sunday, Sept. 29 from 2-4P

Three bedrooms provide space for family and friends with the option to designate your home office or guest quarters. In the expansive outdoors find fruit trees, drought-tolerant plantings, a grassy yard and patio, perfect for dining, entertaining and playtime.

This home has a 2-car garage, central heat+air, laundry and a choice location near the best of Eagle Rock.

Found Coffee, Trader Joe's, the Eagle Rock Rec Center and Dahlia Heights Elementary are within easy reach, and there’s great local dining at Little Beast, Casa Bianca and more.

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do Real Estate