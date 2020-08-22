All Signs Point to Homes in Echo Park and Highland Park

2127 Oak Glen Pl | Echo Park
$849,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | More
With a beach cottage vibe and great outdoor space, this renovated cottage is a sweet find in red-hot Echo Park. The home is gated from the street with an inviting front patio, the perfect spot for morning coffee or evening cocktails.
In the light-filled open layout find a sunken living room, coved ceiling, dining with built-in bench seating, and beautiful wood flooring throughout. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless appliances and a backsplash crafted in gorgeous seafoam green tile. Two bedrooms and an office nook offer versatility to designate workspace as needed, and there is energy-efficient ductless air conditioning.
The rear deck is a tranquil open-air environment to relax, dine and socialize, or head out the door where the best of Echo Park awaits including Woodcat Coffee, Lassen’s, the Friday Farmer’s Market and more. Elysian Park is right up the street and the Silver Lake Reservoir is just minutes away along with all the happenings in Frogtown, Atwater Village and DTLA.
Tracy Do
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
6100 & 6100 1/2 Ruby Pl | Highland Park
$699,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
With the feeling of a private hideaway, these two charming bungalows on one lot present a great opportunity in happening Highland Park. The stylishly remodeled front and rear units are fully detached, each with private outdoor space.
In the larger residence find an airy open layout featuring a well-equipped kitchen and two bedrooms providing versatility to work from home. The rear bungalow is a studio with French doors and seamless outdoor flow. Both dwellings evoke a sense of European flair with exposed wood elements, hard surface flooring, custom tile and showers of sunlight. Enclosed yard spaces are serene and sequestered, and common-use areas are nicely landscaped with drought-tolerant plantings. Amenities include air-conditioning, a storage structure and off-street parking.
The setting is magical, yet just moments away from a variety of markets, dining and takeout along trendy thoroughfares Figueroa and York including Amara Cafe, Kitchen Mouse, Cookbook, Joy, Hinterhof and more.
