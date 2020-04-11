All Signs Point to Homes in Echo Park and NELA

$1,299,000 | 3 Beds 2.5 Baths | More

Sequestered behind a hedge in the heart of Atwater, this remodeled Cal Bungalow has been exquisitely rendered by SLVRLK Partners architecture+design.

The light-filled open space makes a bold impression with wood flooring and glass sliders creating seamless outdoor interplay.

In the airy kitchen find stylish white cabinetry, pro-grade Viking appliances and a center island with dining clad in stainless steel.

All three bedrooms are en-suite including the tranquil Master that opens to a deck crafted in Brazilian hardwood.

The backyard is a peaceful oasis to relax and dine in the surround of lush bamboo. As a bonus, the large and versatile detached space with kitchenette is perfect for your office, media room or guest quarters. Conveniences include central heat and air conditioning, a gated driveway and many system upgrades.

Coffee and dining are nearby at Proof Bakery, Elephant Coffee, Dune, Bon Vivant and more. Your commute is easy to Hollywood, Glendale, Burbank and Downtown LA.

Tracy Do

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

$1,450,000 | 3 beds 3 Baths | More

$1,750,000 | 3 Beds 3.5 Baths | More

A newly-built modern in trendy Glassell Park offering voluminous space and epic views.

The luxurious hillside home has been impeccably rendered with expansive interiors that feel connected to nature.

Soaring ceilings, custom finish-work, beautiful flooring surfaces and walls of glass create a free-flowing environment flush with natural light; a panorama of mountains, blue skies and city lights is your everyday view.

The kitchen features appliances by Fisher & Paykel, a Zephyr wine cooler and center island topped with a Calacatta Gold Porcelain slab.

Three large bedrooms provide flexibility for workspace, a media room or guest suite; the spa-like bathrooms are rendered in polished concrete and designer tile.

Enjoy balconies and a serene patio, your private oasis to relax and dine under the sun and stars. This smart home has a Ring doorbell, Ecobee thermostat, EV wiring and a two-car garage with direct access.

$1,150,000 | 3 Beds 2.5 Baths | More

Abundant space, breathtaking views and a wonderful sense of privacy are among the highlights of this gated hillside residence in Highland Park.

The free-flowing layout presents open living and dining with a fireplace centerpiece and hard surface flooring.

In the stylish remodeled kitchen find a farm sink, full-height slab backsplash, shaker-style cabinetry and stainless appliances.

Three light-filled bedrooms include two that enjoy direct access to the rear deck, a choice spot for morning coffee or evening wine with commanding treetop vistas.

Set up your office or creative studio in the lower-level bonus space that flows to a covered patio; the large terraced yard offers multiple levels to lounge, dine and play in a tranquil environment dotted with fruit trees, with winsome views.

This home has central heat+air, laundry, Nest thermostat, and security cameras. Trendy Figueroa Street is nearby with options that include Civil Coffee, Homestate, Cookbook, HiPPO, Kitchen Mouse and more.

