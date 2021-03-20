All Signs Point to Homes in Echo Park & Angelino Heights

1556 Lemoyne St | Echo Park
1 Bed | 1 Bath | $895,000 | More
Tucked into an Echo Park hillside, this tranquil Cal bungalow with a magical yard harnesses the joy of indoor-outdoor living.
Built in 1907 and updated with care, the stylish residence wraps you in an environment of warm-hued wood flooring and custom-crafted built-ins; oversized French doors welcome showers of natural light. In the kitchen find stainless appliances, butcher block countertops and a handy dining shelf. The spa-like bathroom feels like a five-star hotel with a soaking tub, skylight and ceramic tile by Heath.
Interiors extend organically into the open air including the sitting area with a fire pit, Zen-inspired covered patio and an elevated deck taking in gorgeous hillside views. Shrouded in verdant flora including fruit-bearing citrus and avocado trees, the property is gated for privacy with two off-street parking spaces. Remarkably you are right around the corner from coffee, dining and provisions at Valerie, Cookbook, Ostrich Farm, Tilda Wine, Lassen’s Market and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2511 N Via Artis Ave | Echo Park
3 Beds| 2.5 Baths | $1,049,000 | More
Recent construction of stylish modern design creates a nice opportunity in red-hot Echo Park. This airy, earth-friendly home was built in 2013 and features an open layout that connects seamlessly to a private patio.
Beautiful flooring surfaces of wood and tile flow throughout; the kitchen is rendered in dark cabinetry with a stainless appliance suite. The intelligent layout presents just one stairway and three bedrooms on the same level providing the space you need to balance life+work. Outdoors, your patio is a sweet spot for morning coffee, evening cocktails and more. Right outside your door the community-maintained Via Artis Trail beckons you to urban hikes and dog walking.
Amenities include central heat+air, a tankless water heater, and a two-car garage with direct access and 220v EV prewire. This choice location places you near Echo Park and Elysian Valley favorites including Wax Paper, The Semi-Tropic, Lady Byrd Cafe, Ostrich Farm and the hiking/biking trails of Elysian Park.
1005 W Kensington Rd | Angelino Heights
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $5,000/mo | More
Available for lease in Historic Angelino Heights, this tastefully updated Craftsman of 1919 vintage offers abundant space and a private yard. The two-level home is rich with original character including beautiful wood flooring, molding and paneled walls; high ceilings and large windows bring lots of sunshine.
Enjoy formal living and dining, and a stylish kitchen finished with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, a farmhouse sink and appliances by Thermador and Whirlpool. French doors offer easy access to an outdoor deck. Upstairs find three bedrooms and handy workspace. The grassy rear yard is dotted with fruit trees creating an idyllic environment for morning coffee and al fresco dining. Amenities include laundry, central heat+air with Nest, and driveway parking.
Dining, groceries and recreation are nearby at Lassen’s Market, Woodcat Coffee, Ostrich Farm, the weekly Echo Park Farmer's Market and scenic hiking trails in Elysian Park. Downtown LA and Silver Lake are just minutes away.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do.