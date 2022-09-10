All Signs Point to Homes in Echo Park, Eagle Rock and Mid City

Radiating the spirit of Echo Park, this Spanish casita with a detached work studio floats above Elysian Heights treetops mere minutes from cafes, markets, and scenic hiking trails.
Warmth and sunshine permeate the open layout that cleverly maximizes space, including custom built-ins and the dine-in kitchen featuring a Viking range and colorful tile splash. Head to the side patio for morning coffee and al fresco meals, or curl up with a book on the covered rear deck amidst breathtaking vistas of Downtown LA.
There are two upstairs bedrooms plus a downstairs Primary Suite, beautifully appointed with a walk-in closet, fireplace, tiled bath, clawfoot tub, and French doors connecting to a cozy private yard. The detached work studio with air conditioning is ready to host your office, gym, yoga retreat or storage needs.
Tucked behind it, the recently-built ADU is an architectural showcase with soaring ceilings, clerestory windows, concrete flooring, and a layout that embraces outdoor living through a wall of sliding glass. Use both homes as a private compound, or designate one to be your guest house or income unit, with a sense of privacy between them.
In Mid City this handsome Spanish apartment complex delivers four large units, one of them freshly renovated and delivered vacant.
Apartments are arranged two-up, two-down, with nearly identical floor plans featuring two bedrooms, one bath, and ample living area. The vacant unit, freshly and tastefully remodeled, has hard surface flooring throughout and a kitchen appointed with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, stylish fixtures, and ample storage.
Earn income in a trendy part of LA, or use the available dwelling as your personal residence while collecting rent. Outdoor space is low-maintenance, drought-tolerant, and ready for landscaping if so desired. The long driveway leads to a generous flat parking pad, plus garage storage for each unit.