All Signs Point to Homes in Echo Park, Glassell Park and El Sereno

2209 Valentine St | Echo Park
$1,195,000 | 2 Beds + Bonus | 1.75 Baths | More
Tucked into a verdant hillside, this enchanting Spanish is a special find in prime Echo Park. High elevation provides privacy, views and sunlight. From the welcoming front patio perch, enter the surround of character details including coved ceilings, arched pass-throughs and beautiful wood flooring.
The stylish kitchen has been updated with period flair in the glass-front cabinetry, vintage-style hardware, custom tile and walk-in pantry. Life and work are in balance with two bright bedrooms and a sequestered bonus space, exquisitely detailed with a wood beamed ceiling and featuring a 3/4 bath. Find more space to work/create in the finished garage, perfect for an office, studio, wood-shop or gym.
Escape in the expansive yard, rambling under the shade of drought-tolerant landscaping with a patio, deck, veggie garden and sauna. Amenities include central heat+air and a laundry room. Elysian Park hiking trails are nearby along with foraging at Lady Byrd, Cookbook, Lassens Market and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4171 Division St | Glassell Park
$849,000 | 2 Beds + Bonus | 2 Baths | More
Perched above the street in trendy Glassell Park, this light-filled home provides two bedrooms, bonus workspace and a large tranquil yard. Oversized windows welcome showers of sunshine and hard surface flooring flows underfoot; double French doors provide seamless access to the covered dining patio.
Two bedrooms include the ensuite Primary, and with a versatile downstairs bonus space you have options for your office, creative studio, media room or gym. Enjoy an abundance of outdoor living area in the surround of mature drought-tolerant landscaping, with multiple places to relax, dine and play. This home has central heat + air and a detached garage for one vehicle or storage.
With a choice hillside location you’re above the hustle and bustle but just a whisper from local favorites Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Habitat Coffee, Urban Pet and more. Highland Park’s happening stretch of York Boulevard is just a few blocks away offering hot-spots Joy, Town Pizza, Hinterhof, Tare, the list goes on.
3801 Eagle Rock Blvd #6 | Glassell Park
$629,000 | 2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
Get into NELA at a rarely-seen price with this modern townhome inside a gated community in trendy Glassell Park. The upgraded unit gets lots of sunlight and presents an airy layout with high ceilings, oversized windows, hard surface flooring and a handy powder room.
In the open kitchen find white cabinetry, dark quartz countertops and easy flow to the balcony, a great spot for morning coffee and your outdoor grill. Both upstairs bedrooms are ensuite; the Primary has dual vanities and beautiful custom tile. With central heat and air conditioning, laundry and a private two-car garage you have all the amenities you need.
The NELA Union HOA was built in 2014 and remains highly desirable for its well-maintained community areas including a mini-park, dog-run and guest parking with low monthly dues. Located in the desirable Delevan Drive Elementary School District there are groceries, dining and takeout nearby including Sprouts Market, Urban Pet, Habitat Coffee, Lemon Poppy Kitchen and more.
4360 Hatfield Pl | El Sereno
$799,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Find a sweet value in this charming three-bedroom home, well-located in the desirable Hillside Village section of red-hot El Sereno. The residence is situated on a quiet street and provides a sunny and sensible layout featuring hard surface flooring, plenty of square footage and abundant outdoor space.
Bedrooms include the large Primary with a fireplace, and there’s flexibility to designate one or both of the additional bedrooms for work-from-home. Enjoy seamless flow from the kitchen to the patio and yard, a great spot for morning coffee or an evening meal. Multiple sitting areas offer space to relax and unwind in a tranquil open-air setting, with views sweeping clear to Downtown LA.
This home has a two-car garage and reverse-osmosis water filtration system. The scenic Ascot Hills trail loop starts right up the street, and the El Sereno Rec Center is within easy reach. Dining, takeout and groceries are nearby at Barrio Italian Kitchen, Tierra Mia Coffee, Dough Box Pizza and more.
