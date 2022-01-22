 Skip to main content
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Echo Park, Highland Park and Country Club Park

Choose from a restored Craftsman, a corner-lot Bungalow, and a Spanish with hillside views

  Updated
1215 3rd Ave | Country Club Park

5 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,995,000 | More

Grand dreams are realized in this remarkable offering, a meticulously restored Craftsman in the Country Club Park HPOZ. Exuding quality design from its bones to every last detail, the Mills Act residence of 1913 vintage has been painstakingly refurbished over many years with no expense spared.

Gorgeous original woodwork includes the balustrade and built-ins crafted in rich mahogany. Color and texture blend exquisitely in ornate stained glass, tailored drapery, wool carpet, custom-printed wallpaper, Farrow & Ball paint, reproduction tile from authentic Batchelder molds, and more. Upstairs bedrooms, sitting nooks and the large finished attic create versatile environments for all of life’s needs.

Hancock Park and Larchmont Village are mere blocks away with a trendy slate of coffee shops, dining and boutiques.

Tracy Do

5302 Irvington Pl | Highland Park

4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,249,000 | More

Abundant space and stylish design make this corner-lot Cal Bungalow an exceptional find in trendy Highland Park. Built in 1912, the home is a wonderful interplay of historic and modern sensibilities; from the covered porch trimmed in river rock enter the recently-remodeled interior, filled with sunshine and airy good vibes.

In the large kitchen you’ll prepare meals on a six-burner range with pot-filler flanked by ample prep-space and a full-height tile splash. Four bedrooms and three beautifully finished baths create versatility to accommodate work-from-home and guests.

Fenced for privacy, this home has updated systems, a garage, and a central location near both Figueroa & York placing Kitchen Mouse, Joy, Kumquat Coffee and more within easy reach.

Tracy Do

1722 Ashmore Pl | Echo Park

2 Beds | 2 Baths | $995,000 | More

Prime Echo Park sets the scene for this charming Spanish with a large bonus suite. The home is situated on a verdant street-to-street lot providing a private garage, hillside views and a great location in the coveted Elysian Heights enclave.

Enjoy formal living and dining, two bedrooms and a generous downstairs bonus suite with private entrance, perfect for your workspace, guest quarters, gym, yoga studio and more. The rustic patio trimmed in river rock is a magical haven to relax and entertain with a fire-pit area and shaded dining. Mature trees grow amidst drought-tolerant landscaping and there’s a nifty covered deck above the garage.

Coffee, dining and provisions are around the corner at Valerie, Cookbook, Tilda, Bacetti Trattoria and more. Elysian Park hiking trails are mere blocks away.

Tracy Do

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do