All Signs Point to Homes in Echo Park, Highland Park and Hollywood

$1,299,000 | 3 Beds 2.5 Baths | More

Tucked away in prime Echo Park, this updated bungalow is the stuff of dreams. The spacious, light-filled residence has been extensively remodeled, with exquisite design to fit your every need.

Relaxed SoCal vibes permeate the great room, an impressive space with high ceilings clad in natural wood, skylights, oak flooring and accordion glass doors creating seamless outdoor flow.

In the open kitchen find custom cabinetry, waterfall quartz countertops, a full-height tile backsplash and pro-style appliances by Viking.

Three sunny bedrooms include the expansive master suite with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and outdoor access.

Enjoy a beautiful drought-tolerant front yard, side dining deck and a flat rear patio with grassy area where you’ll relax and play in a lovely private setting.

This home has central heat and air conditioning, abundant driveway parking and an electric gate.

Elysian Park hiking trails are nearby along with local markets Cookbook, Lassen’s and Whole Foods 365.

Tracy Do

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

$749,000 | 2 Beds 2 Baths | More

Tucked away in Highland Park, this updated Spanish style bungalow is your private haven with winsome views.

Stylishly renovated with 1920’s charm left intact, the corner-lot residence features a sunny front porch and renovated kitchen finished with Carrara marble countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless appliances. Beautiful wood flooring flows throughout.

There are two bedrooms, two well-appointed baths, and a large wraparound deck that’s easily accessible from indoors; this tranquil environment to relax, dine and entertain gives a sense of being away from it all, with the sun or stars overhead and a scenic backdrop of verdant local hillsides.

Amenities include central heat and air conditioning, a detached garage and a great location just over a mile from the hiking trails of Debs Park.

Figueroa is right down the street offering Cookbook and a long list of dining and take-out options. DTLA and Pasadena are an easy commute, with the option to use the nearby Gold Line Metro.

Tracy Do

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

$789,000 | 2 Beds 2 Baths | More

Modern elegance and abundant natural light make this front-facing unit a special find at The Metropol, a sought-after condominium community in the heart of Hollywood.

The spacious residence features a sophisticated design aesthetic that includes an airy open layout with recessed lighting, wood flooring, and oversized windows to let in the sunlight. Glass sliders provide seamless flow to a private patio, a great spot for morning coffee or an evening glass of wine.

In the kitchen find wood cabinetry and stainless appliances. Both bedrooms have built-in closets and attached baths; there is central heat and air conditioning and in-unit laundry.

Amenities in this intimate, well-maintained community include a gym, lounge area, and underground parking with controlled access.

Recreation is nearby at Runyon Canyon Park, and there are endless options for take-out and delivery. Your market run is a breeze with Trader Joe’s and Gelson’s just a few blocks away.

Tracy Do

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

For the time being, Open House events have been taken off of the calendar as we work within guidelines set forth by our state and local authorities, and the CDC.

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do