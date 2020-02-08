All Signs Point to Homes in Echo Park, Los Feliz and Hollywood

Statement architecture from Gerhard Heusch of Heusch Inc. and Enrico Bressan of Artecnica.

Concept 01 is a modern duplex presenting two beautifully designed homes and a detached work studio at the nexus of Echo Park and Downtown LA.

With a commanding hilltop presence and breathtaking views, the versatile property is a masterful execution of urban form in a naturalistic setting. Elysian Park hiking trails are right outside the door, and downtown skyscrapers seem close enough to touch.

Property Highlights Duplex

6 beds | 7 baths

Offered at $2,495,000

Expansive living areas with high-end finishes, custom tile and woodwork are filled with natural light pouring through walls of glass.

With meticulous commercial-grade construction rendered in steel and reinforced concrete, this state-of-the art, eco-friendly duplex and studio is equipped with energy-efficient lighting and appliances, EV outlets, sustainable rainwater recycling and solar panels.

Dining, nightlife and entertainment are within easy reach at LA Live, Staples Center, Dodger Stadium and more.

Privacy and massive views are the hallmarks of this celebrity-owned home in the desirable Franklin Hills of Los Feliz.

The residence was built in 1958 with midcentury design elements including a light-filled open layout, beautiful wood flooring and seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

Glass sliders invite you to the covered deck, a front-row seat to a majestic panorama of city lights, the Griffith Park Observatory and beyond.

Property Highlights 2 Bedroom / 1.75 Bath

Offered at $1,149,000

There are two spacious bedrooms and a cozy den or media room.

The front patio is tucked into the hillside, a sweet setting to relax with a book, dine under the stars or entertain friends. Amenities include central heat and air-conditioning, laundry and a two-car garage.

Sequestered behind a gate and hedge, the home feels separate from the city but never far away; dining, nightlife and amenities are right down the street at Speranza, Maré, Hyperion Public, Gelson’s Market and more. Los Feliz Village, Sunset Junction and the Silver Lake Reservoir are within easy reach.

Available for lease, this bright and spacious condominium places you in the Hollywood Regis, a well-maintained complex in the heart of Hollywood near dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.

The sun-splashed great room features dark-hued tile flooring, a fireplace and glass sliders that open to a covered balcony, a nice perch for morning coffee or evening relaxation. In the open kitchen find stainless appliances and plenty of counter space. Both bedrooms have updated baths and walk-in closets. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry, plus a long list of community amenities including a gym, pool, jacuzzi, and gated parking.

This choice location rates an outstanding 97 Walk Score™, and you don’t need a car to access the myriad neighborhood offerings like the Hollywood & Highland Complex and Runyon Canyon Park. Ralphs market is around the corner and the restaurant and coffee options are too numerous to list.

Offered at $3,400/mo.

