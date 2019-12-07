All Signs Point to Homes in Echo Park & Pasadena

LA’s history resonates in this restored Victorian, a jewel in Echo Park’s coveted enclave of Angelino Heights.

Built in 1895, the residence presents carefully refurbished heritage details including ornate woodwork and moldings, original light fixtures, stained glass windows and more.

Period style abounds in the front sitting porch, foyer, formal living and dining rooms that feature high ceilings, hardwood flooring and beautiful natural light.

Open House Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2-4P

Sunday, Dec. 8 from 2-4P

Property Highlights 3 beds | 2 baths

Offered at $998,000

Property Website

The large kitchen has a vintage stove and stylish updates including a center island, farmhouse sink and stainless appliances.

The first level has two bedrooms and two baths, one with a clawfoot tub. Upstairs, an expansive loft is ideal as a guest room, den or workspace.

Relax and dine on the oversized rear deck beneath a custom-designed pergola.This updated home has central heat and air, and a long driveway for off-street parking.

Echo Park’s happening scene is nearby including Sage Bistro, Honey Hi, Little Joy, Ostrich Farm, 1642 Bar and more.

This spacious, beautifully renovated home puts you in a great Pasadena location with a large flat yard.

The light-filled residence features an airy layout with high ceilings, hard surface flooring and French doors opening to the front deck, perfect for morning coffee.

In the kitchen find floating shelves, stylish fixtures, a center island and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms include the large ensuite Master with a walk-in closet and glass sliders for backyard access. Bathrooms are exquisitely finished with custom tile and high-end fixtures.

Property Highlights 3 Bedrooms / 1.75 Baths

Offered at $799,000

Property Website

Open House Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2-4P

Sunday, Dec. 8 from 2-4P

Abundant outdoor space provides a fenced-in front yard and sustainably-landscaped rear yard with multiple areas to relax and entertain.

The home has central heat and air conditioning, a detached garage and long driveway for extra parking.

Trendy café and dining options are around the corner at Lincoln, Highlight Coffee and Semolina Pasta.

Rose Bowl recreation is mere blocks away; Old Town Pasadena and South Lake Avenue are within easy reach.

Presented by Tracy Do tracy@tracydo.com

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do