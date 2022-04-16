All Signs Point to Homes in El Sereno, Beachwood Canyon and DTLA

4658 Carnegie St | El Sereno
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $899,000
Settle down in tranquil El Sereno in this stylish home offering three bedrooms, a detached work studio and large flat yard.
The single-level residence features a bright open layout that has been tastefully updated with modern light fixtures, glass sliders and hard surface flooring throughout. Spread out into three bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, and a finished garage that’s perfect for your creative studio, screening room, office or gym.
In the fenced, private yard enjoy a BBQ area, dining patio and flat expanse of turf inviting you to lounge, socialize and play. This home has central air conditioning, ample off-street parking, and a great location in trendy El Sereno just minutes away from Highland Park and the South Pasadena Trader Joe’s.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2842 Hollyridge Dr | Hollywood Hills
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,699,000
The spirit of Beachwood Canyon resonates in this midcentury modern vintage 1962. Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, the updated post-and-beam offers privacy and escape with amenities nearby.
Iconic midcentury design includes an open layout, clerestory windows and exposed ceilings finished in natural wood. The remodeled kitchen is an entertainer's dream equipped with a Miele wall oven, Thermador cooktop and oversized prep+dining island.
Enjoy seamless flow to the Ipe wood deck, floating above the serene canyon with gorgeous views of the Griffith Observatory. Lounge on built-in seating, take a dip in the spa-like outdoor tub, and gather with friends in the covered outdoor screening lounge featuring a built-in projector and screen. For your home office or gym there’s a detached work studio.
645 West 9th Street #400 | Downtown LA
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $799,000
Downtown LA’s South Park is the setting for this stylish two-bedroom in the desirable Market Lofts complex, available for purchase or lease.
The luxurious end-unit features 1,300+ sq ft of living space with recently installed wood flooring and oversized windows providing beautiful views and lots of sunshine. Chefs will love the open kitchen featuring a center island, high-end cabinetry and stainless appliances including a dishwasher and five-burner cooktop.
Enjoy in-unit laundry, updated central heat+air, a screening room, on-site fitness, Amazon package hub, and 24-hour security with controlled access. Communal areas offer resort-style living with a pool, spa, lounge, outdoor dining area and gas grill for gatherings.
