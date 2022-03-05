All Signs Point to Homes in Elysian Valley and Eagle Rock

2807 Partridge Ave | Elysian Valley
1 Bed + Work Studio | 1 Bath | $1,599,000 | More
Imagine your cabin in the woods in the middle of LA. In Elysian Valley this enormous private compound features an historic residence, detached studio and lush parklike grounds.
Inconspicuous from the street, the gated property unfurls over two lots totaling 21,000+ sf (nearly half an acre) zoned R2. Keep this one-of-a-kind urban oasis exactly as it is and you’re in paradise; if you wish to add or build the potential is limitless.
The rustic home of 1907 vintage surrounds you in corrugated steel walls, beautiful exposed woodwork and a built-in buffet. Character details abound including the Gaffers & Sattler stove, clawfoot tub and more. Relax on the wraparound porch, gather by the fire pit and relish the shade of a natural canopy that thrives in all four seasons. A detached studio and a separate shed are handy for work and storage needs. Sitting amidst this tranquil forest environment, it’s easy to forget that coffee, dining and nightlife are mere blocks away.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
5034 Monte Bonito Dr | Eagle Rock
2 Beds + Bonus | 1 Bath | $995,000 | More
North of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock, this corner-lot traditional offers style and sophistication in a verdant setting.
Sunshine pours into the living room that features heritage elements including dark oakwood flooring, a barrel vault ceiling and exquisite decorative hearth. In the airy layout find two bedrooms, an updated kitchen and bath, open pantry space, built-in storage and a modern minimalist vibe.
Formal dining connects to the beautiful flat yard, a private escape with a covered deck and elegant seating areas where you can relax and socialize surrounded by lush drought-tolerant landscaping. This great location within the desirable Dahlia Heights Elementary school boundary places dining and markets nearby including Found Coffee, Little Beast, Trader Joes and more.
2258 Dorris Pl | Elysian Valley
2 Beds + Flex | 2 Baths | $699,000 | More
In Elysian Valley, this Craftsman bungalow of 1925 vintage awaits its new owner and next chapter. Find plenty of heritage charm on the outside and a bright interior layout providing the ingredients you need to renovate existing space, or expand.
You get a generous front yard, a back patio and long driveway, the perfect canvas to plan a living environment that suits your needs. The oversized detached garage is sure to inspire you with its tremendous potential. Elysian Valley, aka “Frogtown,” continues to evolve as one of LA’s most dynamic and compelling neighborhoods, entwined with the LA River and an exciting future ahead.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do