All Signs Point to Homes in Frogtown, Hollywood and DTLA

2976 Ripple Pl #203 | Elysian Valley
1 Bed | 1.5 Baths | Offered at $649,000 | More
On the LA River in trendy Elysian Valley, this stylish condominium offers beautiful modern design and gorgeous views at price that is rarely seen. The light-filled corner unit includes generous private outdoor areas, ready to host morning coffee and evening social time.
Chefs will love the upgraded kitchen outfitted with quartz countertops, floating shelves, stainless appliances, a full-height subway tile splash and custom-crafted dining counter with pendant lighting. Head upstairs to the oversized bedroom featuring a spa-like bath, Elfa shelving system and private terrace with lovely mountain vistas. Enjoy central air conditioning, two deeded parking spaces and a gated community providing BBQ + lounge areas.
Coffee, dining and nightlife are around the corner at La Colombe, Frogtown Brewery, Salazar and more; grab your provisions at nearby Whole Foods 365. For biking enthusiasts the LA River beckons with miles of dedicated pathways, also great for dog-walkers, runners and urban hikers.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, July 10th and 11th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, July 13th from 11A-1P
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
5228 & 5230 De Longpre Ave | Hollywood
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,089,000 | More
Delivered vacant, this corner-lot duplex offers a remarkable opportunity in a choice Hollywood location.
Stylish side-by-side units provide one bedroom each; the identical apartments were reconstructed from the ground up and are stunning to behold with open layouts, wood flooring and oversized windows bringing showers of sunlight. Custom kitchens feature pendant lighting, full-height splash, quartz countertops with dining and a suite of stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave. Bedrooms have large closets; baths have glass enclosures and gorgeous tile work.
The icing on the cake is the expansive rooftop deck, a shared space to lounge and dine with epic views of the iconic Griffith Park Observatory and Hollywood Sign. Amenities include in-unit laundry rooms and central heat+air with Nest. Ideal for an owner-user or investor seeking income, this property is centrally-located near coffee, dining, markets and more. Los Feliz and Silver Lake are within easy reach.
Open House: Saturday July 10th from 2-4P
460 S Spring St #212 | Downtown
1 Bed | 1 Bath | $699,000 | More
Polished sophistication resonates throughout this gorgeous one-bedroom loft at The Rowan, an Art Deco masterpiece in the Old Bank District of Downtown LA. High ceilings, oversized windows and wood flooring are among the striking design elements in this rare and unique unit that features two balconies, cityscape views and a dramatic interior skylight bringing showers of sunshine.
In the upgraded kitchen find natural stone countertops, a stainless undermount sink, Scavolini cabinetry, Bosch appliances and in-unit washer+dryer. The versatile one-bedroom layout allows for life/work harmony with the added benefit of The Mills Act providing significant property tax savings.
Amenities include 24 hour security, controlled access and well-maintained community areas offering gardens, a plunge pool, jacuzzi, lounge and outdoor dining with gas grills and fire pits. Coffee, dining and groceries are right around the corner at The Grand Central Market, Nickel Diner, Whole Foods and so much more.
Open House: Sunday, July 11th from 2-4P
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do