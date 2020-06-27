All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park and Solano Canyon

4012 Scandia Way | Glassell Park
$899,000 | 2 Bed + Den + 1 Bath| More Info
Tucked into a hillside in trendy Glassell Park, here is your opportunity to live the Mid-Century Modern dream.
This gracious home built in 1958 hits all the right notes with an open layout, exposed beams, oversized windows and a seamless connection to the outdoors. Wood flooring flows throughout and the unique hearth is crafted in cinder block with a cast-stone sitting ledge.
In the recently remodeled kitchen find Clé tile, Caesarstone countertops, custom cabinetry and appliances by Miele and Fisher & Paykel.
There are two bedrooms, a renovated bath and a versatile area for your den or workspace.
The rear patio beckons for sunny SoCal afternoons and starlit dining; on the terraced upper perch you can read and relax with lovely treetop views.
Lush landscaping creates a sense of privacy and tranquility. This updated home has central heat+air with Nest, a carport and extra storage space.
Everything you need is nearby at Sprouts Market, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Little Ripper Coffee and more.
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
716 Academy Rd | Solano Canyon
$995,000 | 3 Bed + 2 Baths| More Info
Nestled into the verdant surroundings of Solano Canyon near Downtown LA, this beautifully remodeled home offers a fresh take on country living; tucked away from the city, yet within easy reach.
The hillside residence has been meticulously updated with features that include custom lighting elements, pine flooring, and an open layout that flows seamlessly to a wide sundeck and gorgeous canyon vistas.
In the stylish kitchen find custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, a subway tile backsplash and stainless appliance suite. Three bedrooms provide accommodation for guests and workspace; there is central heat+air, and an attached garage.
Tranquil and private, the rear yard is the perfect spot to dine and lounge around the gas fire-pit with built-in bench seating. Mature trees and native plantings set a magical scene.
Dining and takeout options are just minutes away in neighboring DTLA and Echo Park. The hiking and biking trails of Elysian Park and the LA River are within easy reach.
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do