All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park and Woodland Hills

Post-and-beam design circa 1954, on the market for the first time in almost 70 years. The setting is the Corbin Palms neighborhood of Woodland Hills, originally built as an innovative modern tract embodying the Southern California dream. Tucked into a cul-de-sac the sunny open-concept design by architects Dan Palmer & William Krisel sings a symphony of midcentury design notes with its exposed beams, clerestory windows and walls of glass creating indoor-outdoor flow.
Lovingly maintained in the ownership of one family, it’s a wonderful canvas to impart one’s personal vision and taste.
Three bedrooms, two baths, a den and open-air patio provide everything needed for life/work balance; the large private yard is sure to inspire plans for a water feature, work studio, or other future enhancements.
Trader Joe’s is nearby along with Whole Foods and the Valley Country Market featuring Blue Bottle Coffee, Sweetgreen, Lodge Bread and more.
Prepare meals in the well-equipped kitchen, and dine outdoors on the private balcony. Both upstairs bedrooms have attached baths, plus there’s a handy powder room for your guests.
Dual-pane windows, central heat + air, a tankless water heater and EV prewire make for an earth-friendly home that’s easy to maintain and rich with amenities like an attached garage, in-unit laundry and useful community areas including a mini park, dog-run and guest parking.
From this central location you’ll find coffee, dining, bars and groceries just a few blocks away at Bub & Grandma’s, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, The Grant, LA Home Farm and more.