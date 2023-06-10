 Skip to main content
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park and Woodland Hills

A post-and-beam in Woodland Hills and a modern townhome in GLassell Park

Tree and driveway in front of home 6505 Quartz Ave

6505 Quartz Ave | Woodland Hills

3 Beds + Den | 2 Baths | $1,099,000

Chair, sofa and windows in living room 6505 Quartz Ave
Cabinets in kitchen 6505 Quartz Ave
Bed, nightstand, chair next to window in bedroom 6505 Quartz Ave
Patio table chairs in backyard of 6505 Quartz Ave
Trees and fence in front of three story building 3901 Eagle Rock Blvd #22
Table and chairs in dining area 3901 Eagle Rock Blvd #22
Fridge, stove, cabinets and sink in kitchen 3901 Eagle Rock Blvd #22
Lawn and trellis 3901 Eagle Rock Blvd #22

An error occurred