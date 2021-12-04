All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park, Atwater and Echo Park

3618 Parrish Ave | Glassell Park
4 Beds | 4.5 Baths | $1,289,000 | More
A light-filled Glassell Park contemporary offering abundant space and gorgeous views in a serene natural setting.
Perched above the city in scenic canyon, the home is tucked away from urban bustle yet just minutes from coffee, dining and services. Generous square footage and a versatile layout provide four bedrooms, four baths and a powder room, everything you need to accommodate life/work balance as well as stylish spaces to entertain.
The open kitchen is a chefs paradise with custom cabinetry, stainless appliances and countertop dining so you can socialize during meal prep; flow is seamless to living, dining and multiple outdoor areas including the rooftop deck where every sunset will take your breath away. Surrounded by nature you can enjoy nearby hiking trails and a happening local scene that includes Lemon Poppy Kitchen, The Grant and many more.
3226 & 3228 Perlita Ave | Atwater Village
Duplex | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,189,000 | More
In Atwater Village this duplex circa 1954 is a sweet find, delivered vacant and offering multiple opportunities for use.
Earn income on both units, live in one while renting out the other, or make it one private compound with separate space for your loved ones, guests, office, or limitless other options. Well-maintained interiors are airy and bright with features that include hard surface flooring, updated kitchens and baths, dishwashers and laundry hookups.
The generous rear unit provides three bedrooms, two baths, a garage and an enclosed bonus room suited for your work studio or gear storage; the front unit features one bedroom + one bath. Gated for privacy, this property features drought-tolerant landscaping, a private patio for outdoor enjoyment, and two off-street parking spaces.
1109 Laveta Ter | Echo Park
1 Bed | 1 Bath | $2,450/mo | More
Available for lease, this bright and beautifully remodeled one-bedroom bungalow is well-situated in the heart of Echo Park.
Hardwood flooring flows throughout the sunny living and dining rooms where period elements include arched pass-throughs and a decorative hearth. In the well-equipped kitchen find shaker-style cabinetry, a tile backsplash and full appliance suite including a dishwasher. Enjoy amenities that include in-unit laundry, air conditioning and a serene community area for dining al fresco in the embrace of mature trees.
Right outside your door the best of Echo Park awaits including dining, drinks and groceries at Woodcat Coffee, Monty’s Good Burger, Lassen’s, the Friday farmer's market and more. Echo Park Lake is nearby along with scenic hiking and biking trails in Elysian Park. Silver Lake, Hollywood, and Downtown LA are within easy reach.
