All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park, Atwater Village and Eagle Rock.

$1,250,000 | 4 Beds 2.5 Baths | More

Nestled on a hillside, this sunny modern farmhouse offers abundant space in the coveted Delevan Drive Elementary School District.

The home was built in 1968, and with its period form intact has been exquisitely remodeled with taste and style.

In the open layout find generous living spaces and seamless outdoor flow. Kitchen highlights include the oversized island with dining, quartz countertops and splash, floating shelves, custom lighting elements and stainless appliances with smart features.

Four bedrooms create plenty of space for family, guests and your home office; bathrooms are beautifully updated including the Master that feels like a 5-star hotel.

Enjoy starlit dining on the private rear patio and sun-splashed playtime in the grassy yard. Amenities include central heat and air with Nest and a two-car garage.

This choice location places you around the corner from Sprouts Market with nearby dining and takeout options at Max City BBQ, Colorado Wine, Little Ripper Coffee and more.

Tracy Do

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

3335 Hollydale Dr | Atwater Village

$1,395,000 | 3 Beds + Bonus 3 Baths | More

Sequestered behind a hedge in the heart of Atwater, this remodeled Cal Bungalow has been exquisitely rendered by SLVRLK Partners architecture+design.

The light-filled open space makes a bold impression with wood flooring and glass sliders creating seamless outdoor interplay.

In the airy kitchen find stylish white cabinetry, pro-grade Viking appliances and a center island with dining clad in stainless steel.

All three bedrooms are en-suite including the tranquil Master that opens to a deck crafted in Brazilian hardwood.

The backyard is a peaceful oasis to relax and dine in the surround of lush bamboo. As a bonus, the large and versatile detached space with kitchenette is perfect for your office, media room or guest quarters.

Conveniences include central heat and air conditioning, a gated driveway and many system upgrades.

Coffee and dining are nearby at Proof Bakery, Elephant Coffee, Dune, Bon Vivant and more. Your commute is easy to Hollywood, Glendale, Burbank and Downtown LA.

Tracy Do

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

4938 La Roda Ave | Eagle Rock

$799,000 | 2 Beds 2 Baths | More

Get into Eagle Rock at a great price with this serene and private mid-century retreat.

The home was built in 1940 and enjoys a lovely perch high over the street, placing you above the fray while keeping everything within easy reach.

In the bright, open layout find wood flooring and oversized windows framing gorgeous vistas.

The Master bedroom is ensuite and the second bedroom has a fireplace; both feature glass sliders for seamless outdoor access.

With a verdant hillside backdrop, the rear patio is a sweet tucked-away setting, perfect for morning coffee and evening dining.

Amenities include central heat and air conditioning, and there is a useful bonus storage space.

This choice location provides quick access to Trader Joe’s and all the useful restaurants and services along Colorado Boulevard, including great take-out options. Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank and Downtown LA are just minutes away.

Tracy Do

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

