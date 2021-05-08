All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park, El Sereno and Hollywood

3626 Mimosa Dr | Glassell Park
3 Bed | 3 Bath | $1,049,000
Tucked away on a cul-de-sac in trendy Glassell Park, this light-filled home provides abundant square footage, beautiful vistas and a private yard.
The breezy open layout creates an airy environment for indoor-outdoor living with large windows bringing showers of sunshine and easy access to the patio and deck.
In the updated kitchen find a farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, a dining counter and plenty of prep space.
Outdoor areas feel like an extension of the home with covered patios and balconies where you can relax, dine and enjoy lovely scenic views.
This home has central heat+air, a two-car garage and a choice location near Habitat Coffee, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Wife and the Somm, lots of hiking trails and the Glassell Park Rec Center.
Highland Park’s happening stretch of York Boulevard is just a few blocks away.
4467 Bowman Blvd | El Sereno
3 Bed | 2 Bath | $899,000
Bring your mid-century dreams to life in happening El Sereno, with this beautiful three-bedroom home.
Stylish design circa 1965 provides clean lines and an open layout, and with tasteful updates the home is ready to accommodate your modern-day needs.
Big windows bring the sunshine and glass sliders create effortless outdoor flow.
The airy kitchen is a focal-point with crisp white cabinetry, stainless appliances, plenty of prep space for chefs and a center island with dining.
Three bedrooms offer the option to designate workspace; on the private rear patio find a tranquil oasis for chill time and festive gatherings amidst lush drought-tolerant landscaping.
This home is well-equipped with central heat+air powered by Nest and an attached garage.
You can start your day with chilaquiles at nearby Antigua Bakery, and grab an afternoon lunch at local pop-up hotspot Hangaburs.
Do your grocery shopping at Fresco Community Market and enjoy awesome hiking trails along the scenic Ascot Hills.
4750 Templeton St #1220 | El Sereno
2 Bed | 3 Bath | $525,000
Get into red-hot El Sereno at a great price with this stylish condominium offering two bedrooms, 1500+ sq ft of living space and beautiful views.
Situated inside a guard-gated community with well-kept grounds and a swimming pool, the home enjoys a choice location near Downtown LA, South Pasadena and Highland Park.
Sunshine pours into the great room that features hard surface flooring, a fireplace and seamless flow to the balcony, your sweet spot for morning coffee, evening cocktails and magnificent nightly sunsets.
In the updated kitchen find a full-height tile backsplash, stainless appliances and plenty of storage.
Bedrooms are arranged one-up and one-down, a nice setup to accommodate workspace, guests or housemates.
There is central heat+air, a laundry closet, secure parking and serene community grounds providing a pool+jacuzzi, rec room, courtyard, play area and grassy knoll with BBQ’s.
Coffee, dining and groceries are nearby and it’s just minutes to the Keck/USC Medical complex.
5228 & 5230 De Longpre Ave | Hollywood
2 Bed | 2 Bath | $1,089,000
Delivered vacant, this corner-lot duplex offers a remarkable opportunity in a choice Hollywood location.
Stylish side-by-side units provide one bedroom each; the identical apartments were reconstructed from the ground up and are stunning to behold with open layouts, wood flooring and oversized windows bringing showers of sunlight.
Custom kitchens feature pendant lighting, full-height splash, quartz countertops with dining and a suite of stainless appliances including dishwasher and built-in microwave.
Bedrooms have large closets; baths have glass enclosures and gorgeous tile work.
The icing on the cake is the expansive rooftop deck, a shared space to lounge and dine with epic views of the iconic Griffith Park Observatory and Hollywood Sign.
Amenities include in-unit laundry rooms and central heat+air with Nest.
Ideal for an owner-user or investor seeking income, this property is centrally-located near coffee, dining, markets and more. Los Feliz and Silver Lake are within easy reach.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
