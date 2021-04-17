All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park & El Sereno

3891 Filion St | Glassell Park
2 Beds | 1 Bath | $799,000
In happening Glassell Park this charming hillside cottage offers a generous private yard and beautiful views.
Sunlight fills the living space that features wood flooring and seamless flow to the dining deck, a magical spot to relax and entertain against a backdrop of scenic vistas.
The dine-in kitchen has a tile backsplash and pro-style Wolf range.
Two bedrooms can accommodate work-from-home needs and there’s a versatile bonus space for your creative studio or gym; store your extra gear in the handy shed
Bountiful outdoor areas invite you to cultivate an urban farm with fruit trees, garden beds, drought-tolerant flora and a chicken coop.
Amenities include central heat+air, laundry and ample off-street parking.
Located within the district boundary of Delevan Drive Elementary and Eagle Rock Junior+Senior High, this home is right up the street from coffee, dining and groceries at Little Ripper, Habitat, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Target, Urban Pet and so much more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2415 N Ditman Ave | El Sereno
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $849,000
Nestled into a scenic hillside cul-de-sac, this sunny three-bedroom circa 1957 is a sweet find in trendy El Sereno.
Mid-century notes resonate in the bright and airy living room that features a red brick fireplace, wood flooring and glass sliders opening to the large rear yard.
Kitchen cabinetry has been freshly painted and there’s vintage charm throughout including built-ins and original bathroom tile.
The Primary bedroom is ensuite; with two additional bedrooms you can accommodate guests and workspace as needed.
In the tranquil yard find a private setting to dine, entertain and tend to your garden in the embrace of mature fruit trees and verdant hillside vegetation.
Amenities include central heat + air conditioning, plenty of storage space and a two-car garage.
Dough Box Pizza is nearby along with Ascot Hills Park and the El Sereno Rec Center. South Pasadena, Highland Park and Downtown LA are within easy reach
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2831 & 2833 W Avenue 33 | Glassell Park
Duplex | 4 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,075,000
On the market for the first time since 1954, this treasured family compound in Glassell Park presents a pair of spacious two-bedroom apartments, both delivered vacant.
It’s a great opportunity for an owner-user or you can lease out both units purely for income.
Each dwelling features two bedrooms, one bathroom, abundant sunlight and vintage charm including original tile in the kitchens and baths
The generous 7,500 sq ft lot offers a covered patio, grassy fenced-in yard and myriad possibilities to create the outdoor areas that best suit your needs.
Handy amenities include a detached garage, storage shed and a long, wide, gated driveway for off-street parking.
This trendy location is within a few short blocks of Habitat Coffee, Wife and the Somm, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Target and more. Atwater Village and Highland Park are within easy reach along with scenic hiking trails on neighboring Mt. Washington.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do.