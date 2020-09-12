All signs point to homes in Glassell Park, Hancock Park, Highland Park & Silver Lake

900 Kodak Dr | Silver Lake
$1,329,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
Mid-century design circa 1952 makes this stylish home a special find in Silver Lake. The open layout offers all the hallmarks of the era including abundant sunlight and effortless flow to an oversized deck with gorgeous views.
In the kitchen find ample storage, stainless appliances and a peninsula counter with dining; custom woodwork is found throughout including the stairway, flooring and sliding glass doors.
Three bedrooms provide versatility to work-from-home as needed, and there’s a spacious den/media room with polished concrete floors and seamless access to a lush backyard oasis.
Shaded by mature trees, it’s the perfect environment for a private escape without leaving home.
This updated residence has central air conditioning, a garage, laundry room and extra storage space.
Everything you need is within easy reach including Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods 365, the Silver Lake Reservoir, Alfred Coffee, and Sunset Junction with its dining+takeout options and twice-weekly farmer’s market.
5062 Coringa Dr | Highland Park
$1,195,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Statement architecture in a prime location makes this modern compound a special find in red-hot Highland Park.
Nestled on a cul-de-sac behind a redwood gate, the property transports you with a sense of privacy and escape.
A dramatic butterfly roof and clerestory windows create the perception of volume; bi-fold glass doors across an entire wall provide abundant natural light and an open exchange of interior and exterior space.
Custom craftwork includes beautiful wood cabinetry and flooring. In the airy kitchen find Caesarstone countertops, Frigidaire appliances and seamless flow to an entertaining deck and oversized flat yard.
Three bedrooms afford ability to work-from-home as needed; the converted garage and large basement supply an additional combined 500+ sf for your home office, studio, gym and gear storage.
In this sun-splashed oasis the SoCal dream is made real, remarkably close to Eagle Rock and the happening scene on York Boulevard including Town Pizza, Joy, Sip-Snack and more.
Tracy Do
3650 Verdugo Vista Ter | Glassell Park
$829,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
Tucked into a quiet hillside, this light-filled home with a detached bonus studio is a private haven in trendy Glassell Park.
The joy of SoCal living is epitomized in the verdant setting with treetop views and excellent yard space for relaxation and socializing.
Wood flooring flows throughout and glass sliders provide easy access to a large dining deck framed by scenic vistas.
In the stylish kitchen find a full-height subway tile backsplash and vintage O'Keefe and Merrit stove.
There are two bedrooms, a beautifully remodeled bath and a dream scenario for working-from-home: a fully detached bonus studio of modern design offering enough space for two desks amidst showers of sunlight. Enjoy central heat+air, a laundry room, storage basement and garage.
Hang out in the grassy yard surrounded by shade trees and native landscaping, or head down the hill to nearby dining, takeout and market options including Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Little Ripper Coffee, Sip-Snack, Target, Urban Pet and more.
Tracy Do
333 S Wilton Pl #6 | Hancock Park
$969,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Spectacular design and exceptional versatility make this modern home a rare find on the eastern edge of Hancock Park.
The condominium unit enjoys a prime corner lot in an intimate HOA, well-situated between happening Koreatown and charming Larchmont Village.
In the dramatic multi-level space find soaring ceilings, polished concrete floors, massive windows and abundant natural light.
The open layout adapts to your lifestyle by offering a Primary bedroom, a second bedroom/loft and an additional office/loft; these unique and inspiring spaces can be used creatively to balance your needs for working-from-home.
The kitchen has stainless appliances, a tile backsplash and center island with dining. Bathrooms make a statement with impressive style.
Outdoor areas include a private ground-level patio and upper balcony, a sweet spot for evening cocktails. Enjoy central air conditioning, a laundry nook, gated parking and designated storage. Markets and takeout/dining options are within easy reach.
Tracy Do
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do