Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park, Highland Park, Mt. Washington, El Sereno and San Gabriel

Picturesque homes with ample room and modern touches.

scandia_01.jpg

4111 Scandia Way | Glassell Park

4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | $1,299,000 | More

Four bedrooms and a big yard in trendy Glassell Park.

2,800 square feet of interior space provides the ample layout you’ve been looking for including a work studio with private entrance, and the ability to store lots of gear. Imagine the ways you can spread out in a gracious living environment featuring wood flooring, a fireplace, and a den/library where you’ll be serving beverages at your own bar.

With a deep setback from the street, a two-car garage and driveway parking, this home is located near coffee, dining, nightlife and provisions at Little Ripper, The Grant, Sprouts Market and more.

Tracy Do

scandia_02.jpg
scandia_03.jpg

611 N Mission Dr | San Gabriel

mission_01.jpg

4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,538,000 | More

In desirable North San Gabriel, this four-bedroom home with bountiful outdoor space is ready to meet all of life’s needs.

Formal living, dining and the media room are filled with sunshine pouring through oversized windows; the updated kitchen has ample prep area and a breakfast nook that enjoys a lovely back yard view. Ascend the dramatic open stairway to three generous bedrooms, including the Primary suite with a walk-in closet, luxe bath and fireplace.

This home has a three-car garage and a great location near Blossom Market Hall, multiple supermarkets, and opportunities for recreation at scenic Lacy Park.

Tracy Do

mission_02.jpg
mission_03.jpg

4714 Catalpa St | El Sereno

catalpa_01.jpg

4 Beds | 2 Baths | $949,000 | More

Trendy El Sereno is the setting for this charming four-bedroom that has a nifty detached work studio and two-car garage.

Bedrooms are arranged two-up + two-down, a nice layout for accommodating your work-from-home needs and dedicated space for overnight guests. In the back yard find a generous flat expanse that is fenced for privacy, offering multiple areas for grilling, dining, and limitless other uses.

Enjoy a two-car garage, work studio, and basement storage to stow your gear. Summer is coming, and you will love having central air conditioning!

Tracy Do

catalpa_02.jpg

549 Meridian Ter | Highland Park

meridian_01.jpg

3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,149,000 | More

In happening Highland Park, this updated home resonates with modern sophistication.

Drought-tolerant landscaping flanks the striking minimalist facade circa 1971, and an elevated setback creates a distinct sense of privacy. Chefs and entertainers will love the kitchen that is beautifully appointed with stainless appliances, a tile splash, and a peninsula prep + dining counter with built-in cooktop. The oversize primary suite has a walk-in closet.

Yard access is seamless, offering a tranquil environment with a patio and flat grassy area for lounging, dining, socializing and playtime.

Tracy Do

meridian_02.jpg

632 Museum Dr | Mt Washington

museum_01.jpg

1 Bed | 1 Bath | $699,000 | More

Nestled in a scenic canyon, this charming Craftsman cottage is your ticket into trendy Mt. Washington at a price that is rarely seen.

The 1923 vintage home is perched atop a hillside cascading with lush landscaping, and rewards your arrival with a wraparound deck taking in gorgeous scenic views. Treehouse vibes emanate from the open beams, painted brick, built-in shelving, and the kitchen that features a farmhouse sink, bead-board cabinetry, stainless appliances and a full-height tile splash.

Deck access is seamless, creating an easy-flowing environment that is perfectly suited for quiet evenings or lively gatherings around the built-in tiki bar.

Tracy Do

museum_02.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do

