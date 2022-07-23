All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park, Mt. Washington and Lincoln Heights

2 Beds | 2 Baths | $899,000 | More
In happening Lincoln Heights, this rustic-modern bungalow on a sprawling lot embodies the urban homesteader’s dream of exquisite design, tranquil surroundings, and breathtaking views.
The 1890 vintage residence has been stylishly reconfigured, bringing a paired back and distinctly elegant flair to heritage elements that include wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, and exposed beams. Skylights bring all-day sunshine and you’ll love the front sitting porch where the cityscape panorama will amaze.
Enjoy multiple sitting areas and a shaded expanse for hosting memorable dinner parties. Gardeners will appreciate the raised planting beds, and after a hard days work, the sauna and outdoor shower. With remarkable versatility this home can be effectively separated into a pair of one-bed + one-bath units, an ideal arrangement for hosting guests, or other uses.
4 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,349,000
With four bedrooms and a lush private yard, this generous home invites you to spread out and get comfortable in trendy Glassell Park.
1990 construction provides 2,200+ square feet of living space in a contemporary layout to suit all of life’s needs. Wood flooring flows through the entry level that includes a media room, dining, and the large kitchen equipped with ample prep area, wine storage, stainless appliances and a peninsula dining island with built-in cooktop.
The fenced yard feels like a tropical paradise with a serene dining patio flanked by a waterfall and pond. Central air conditioning will keep you cool all summer, and the two-car garage is ready for your vehicles and gear. Coffee, food and cocktails await at Habitat, Chifa, The Grant and more.
3 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,549,000
Three bedrooms, generous yard space and a coveted elementary school create a winning combination in scenic Mt. Washington.
Built in 1952, this remodeled home presents a light-filled interior featuring clean lines, oversized windows and multiple sets of glass sliders promoting indoor-outdoor living. Each bedroom has its own balcony; in the expansive Primary Suite you’ll luxuriate with two closets, dual vanities, and a separate shower+soaking tub.
Head outside to enjoy patios, a gazebo, and runaround space amid lush landscaping and a serene sense of privacy. Equally suited for peaceful relaxation and lively social gatherings, this home is equipped with central heat+air, a two-car garage, and a driveway providing additional off-street parking.
4 Beds | 4 Baths | $1,649,000
In leafy Mt. Washington, this grand-scale residence features a rare amount of space in a coveted neighborhood.
Over 4,100 interior square feet expand across the airy open layout, providing all the bedrooms and bathrooms you could need, and abundant storage. On the main level find formal living, dining, a family room with wet bar, and a kitchen offering elbow room for an army of chefs; there is also an office, full bath, and laundry room.
Climb the dramatic stairway to four upstairs bedrooms including the capacious Primary Suite with a private terrace. Enjoy this home as-is, or bring your ideas to make it your own, with ample canvas to work with including upper and lower balconies, a large patio, and two-car garage.
