All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park, Silver Lake and Mid City

4301 W Ave 42 | Glassell Park
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,289,000
Three bedrooms, a flat yard and the Delevan Elementary school district make for an excellent find in Glassell Park. The hillside home sits on an oversized lot creating a nice sense of privacy, with dining and services right down the street.
1950 character resonates in the coved ceilings, arched pass-throughs and nifty built-in shelving; sunlight fills the interior where wood and tile flooring flow throughout. Enjoy formal dining, a generous kitchen with ample storage + prep space, and the covered balcony where vistas stretch for miles.
Outdoor space includes the dining patio, lounging pad and flat grassy yard amidst drought-tolerant landscaping. This home has central heat+air with Nest, a two-car garage and choice location near Little Ripper, Target, Sprouts Market and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1818 S Mansfield Ave | Mid City
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,289,000
On a tree-lined street, this updated Spanish enjoys a central Mid-City location with easy access to amenities and commuter routes. Natural light showers the interior that features beautiful hard surface flooring and a charming decorative fireplace.
Chefs will love the renovated kitchen with a marble-topped dining+prep island, custom full-height tile splash and stainless appliances including a wine fridge and pro-style Thor range. Three bedrooms include the generous ensuite Primary; the hallway bath is finished with period-appropriate tile.
This well-equipped home has central heat+air, a two-car garage that can double as your home gym, and abundant parking on the long gated driveway. Groceries are nearby and the vibrant LaBrea corridor offers coffee, dining and nightlife mere minutes away.
2321 W Silver Lake Dr | Silver Lake
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $6,000/mo
Available for lease, this Spanish-style residence in prime Silver Lake places you in the desirable Ivanhoe Elementary School District with Reservoir views. Warm natural light fills the living room that is rich with heritage details including exposed beams, arched pass-throughs, hardwood flooring and a decorative hearth.
Three well-proportioned bedrooms provide accommodation for family and friends plus there’s an airy sunroom, perfect for your home office or den. Many of the windows offer captivating views of the Silver Lake Reservoir located right across the street. Recreation is right outside your door; shopping, dining and takeout are nearby at Trader Joe’s, Gelson’s, Edendale, Tomato Pie and more.
