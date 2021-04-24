You have permission to edit this article.
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Glassell Park & Valley Glen

A stylish compound in Glassell Park and a spacious 4-bedroom in Valley Glen

2236 W Avenue 33 | Glassell Park

$1,499,000 | 4 Beds | 2 Baths

Situated on a sprawling street-to-street lot of nearly half an acre, this exquisite Glassell Park home with bonus guest unit is an urban homesteader's dream.

The stylish compound enjoys tranquil surroundings and gorgeous design including thoughtfully curated lighting elements, spa-like baths and an open kitchen finished with custom matte black cabinetry, a Bosch wall-oven and Gaggenau induction cooktop.

Four bedrooms offer flexibility for family, friends and work-from-home; the detached bonus unit with rustic-modern vibes is ready for your creative studio, guest suite, gym or myriad other uses.

Relax, dine and play in the expansive terraced yard that feels like a private orchard studded with fruit trees, garden beds, an outdoor shower and a deck crafted in Borneo Mahogany.

R2 zoning presents opportunity for future development in this tucked-away location that is remarkably close to dining and amenities at Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Habitat Coffee, Wife and the Somm, Sprouts Market and more.

13147 W Victory Blvd | Valley Glen

$899,000 | 4 Beds | 3.5 Baths

2018 construction with stylish upgrades and a private rooftop deck in red-hot Valley Glen.

This spacious four-bedroom home enjoys a corner-lot location and oversized double-paned windows gathering abundant sunlight.

In the thoughtful layout find a lower-level bedroom suite, perfect for guests or work-from-home.

Head upstairs to the great room, a luxurious environment to gather with custom built-ins for media and storage; the open kitchen is a chef’s dream with stainless appliances, a tile backsplash, quartz countertops and an oversized center island with dining, pendant lighting and lots of prep space.

Enjoy the generous Primary suite with a walk-in closet, plus two additional bedrooms and a laundry room.

