All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park and Eagle Rock

This bright and spacious modern is well-located in trendy Highland Park, just a few short blocks from shopping, dining and nightlife.

The condominium townhome was built in 2017 and provides over 2,100 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and extra space for your den or office.

There is hard surface flooring and easy flow to a living room balcony, the perfect spot for morning coffee or evening dining. The kitchen is outfitted with a stylish full-height backsplash, stainless appliances, a center island and pantry.

Open House Saturday, Nov. 2 from 2-4P

Sunday, Nov. 3 from 2-4P

Property Highlights 3 bedrooms | 3 baths

Offered at $975,000

Property Website

An entire level of the home is dedicated to an expansive Master Suite, your private sanctuary with a walk-in closet, sitting area, and a balcony taking in verdant views.

Amenities include a laundry room, an attached garage and well-kept outdoor areas for barbecues and socializing.

Around the corner find a lively scene along Figueroa with local favorites Civil Coffee, Kitchen Mouse, Go Get Em Tiger, HiPPO, Triple Beam Pizza, Checker Hall and more.

This stylish, eco-conscious home is the value you’ve been looking for in a great Eagle Rock location.

Built in 2010, the two bedroom residence is LEED certified, radiating light and tranquility with impressive modern design that includes high ceilings, oversized windows and skylights.

Hard surface flooring flows throughout and there is seamless access to a pair of balconies, perfect for morning coffee or evening relaxation. In the open kitchen find stainless appliances and a peninsula countertop with dining.

Property Highlights 2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths

Offered at $749,000

Property Website

Open House Saturday, Oct. 5th from 10A-5P

Sunday, Oct. 6th from 10A-5P

The spacious Master Suite features a customized walk-in by California Closets, tasteful bath appointments and a private patio. With the second bedroom you have space for guests or your home office; there is central heat and air, and an attached two-car garage with direct access.

From this central location you’re near the best of Eagle Rock including Little Beast, Public House, Found Coffee, Trader Joe’s and more.

Access is easy to neighboring Highland Park, Pasadena and Glendale.

Presented by Tracy Do tracy@tracydo.com

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do