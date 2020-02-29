All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park and Glassell Park

A newly-built modern in trendy Glassell Park offering voluminous space and epic views.

The luxurious hillside home has been impeccably rendered with expansive interiors that feel connected to nature.

Soaring ceilings, custom finish-work, beautiful flooring surfaces and walls of glass create a free-flowing environment flush with natural light; a panorama of mountains, blue skies and city lights is your everyday view.

Open House Saturday, Feb. 29 from 2 pm - 4 pm

Sunday, March 1 from 2 pm - 4 pm

Property Highlights 3 beds | 3.5 baths

Offered at $1,699,000

The kitchen features appliances by Fisher & Paykel, a Zephyr wine cooler and center island topped with a Calacatta Gold Porcelain slab.

Three large bedrooms provide flexibility for workspace, a media room or guest suite; the spa-like bathrooms are rendered in polished concrete and designer tile.

Enjoy balconies and a serene patio, your private oasis to relax and dine under the sun and stars. This smart home has a Ring doorbell, Ecobee thermostat, EV wiring and a two-car garage with direct access.

Local dining and nightlife await at Lemon Poppy Kitchen and Verdugo Bar.

Tucked into a cul-de-sac in happening Highland Park, this beautifully updated home offers abundant space and a serene backyard.

The expansive open layout presents a light-filled great room with maplewood floors, and a den or family room with seamless outdoor flow.

In the stylish kitchen find quartz countertops, peninsula dining, a subway tile backsplash and stainless appliance suite.

Property Highlights 4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths

Offered at $1,089,000

Open House Saturday, Feb. 29 from 2 pm - 4 pm

Sunday, March 1 from 2 pm - 4 pm

Four bedrooms provide accommodation for family and friends with the option to choose a media room or home office.

The secluded rear deck is a private setting to relax and entertain under the sun or stars.

Amenities include central heat and air conditioning, laundry, and an attached two-car garage with a handy bonus room plus extra storage.

From this prime location it’s an easy hop to shopping and dining on York and Figueroa with options that include Jane, BarCade, Town Pizza, Joy, Collage Coffee, The York, Donut Friend, Kitchen Mouse, Hippo and more.

Eagle Rock, Pasadena and DTLA are within easy reach.

Stylish design and a private rooftop deck are among the highlights of this spacious modern in red-hot Highland Park.

Built in 2018, the residence provides 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and design elements that include high ceilings, wide plank flooring, open stair rails and oversized windows gathering natural light.

The kitchen is well-appointed with stainless appliances, a farm sink, full-height tile backsplash and center island with dining; abundant closet and storage space is found throughout.

Open House Saturday, Feb. 29 from 2 pm - 4 pm

Sunday, March 1 from 2 pm - 4 pm

Property Highlights 3 bedrooms | 3.5 baths

$885,000

Amenities include central heat and air conditioning, laundry and an attached garage with direct access.

Head to the rooftop deck to entertain and stargaze against the verdant backdrop of the Arroyo Seco.

Highland Park’s happening Figueroa Street is just a few blocks away with dining and nightlife options at Civil Coffee, Kitchen Mouse, Go Get Em Tiger, HiPPO, Triple Beam Pizza, Checker Hall, Home State, Highland Park Bowl and more.

Pasadena and Downtown LA are within easy reach.

Presented by Tracy Do tracy@tracydo.com

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

