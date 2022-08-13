All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park and Silver Lake

6 Beds | 3 Baths | $1,699,000 | More
In Highland Park, this remarkable property features two beautiful detached homes on one large corner lot. Each spacious residence enjoys a private yard, and separated entry from perpendicular streets.
Hidden behind a lush wall of landscaping, the majestic Spanish-style home presents four bedrooms, 2000+ square feet of living space, and character details to make you swoon including arched pass-throughs, built-ins, and a curved storybook staircase.
Around the bend find a sunny Cal Bungalow that will be delivered vacant, its remodeled interior appointed with two bedrooms and wood flooring throughout.
Both residences have been stylishly updated, a great opportunity for an owner-user or income seeker. Nearby Figueroa Street offers food, beverages, and nightlife including Kitchen Mouse, Civil Coffee, Checker Hall and more. Mt. Washington hiking trails are right up the street, and it’s an easy commute to Pasadena, Burbank and DTLA.
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $8,500/mo | More
Tucked into a Silver Lake hillside, this idyllic home with a lush private yard is available for lease, partially-furnished.
The residence was built in 2001 with Modernist influences including multi-level cubical volumes, a fireplace centerpiece, and wide expanse of windows gathering treetop views. Concrete flooring flows through the airy layout that features a galley-style kitchen equipped with a stainless fridge, dishwasher, cooktop, and double wall-oven.
There is a Primary Suite and two additional bedrooms for your guests and office space; all have nifty built-ins for sleeping, storage, and work needs. Enjoy central air, laundry, a powder room, and garage with EV charger. In the tranquil yard you’ll lounge amidst a fire pit, BBQ, built-in bench seating and drought-tolerant landscaping.
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $7,500/mo | More
Available for lease in prime Silver Lake, this newly-refurbished home offers three bedrooms and breathtaking views in the Ivanhoe Elementary school boundary.
Curved lines and glass brick invoke Streamline Moderne style, with an open layout featuring oversized windows and unobstructed vistas of the Silver Lake Reservoir. Spread out in 2,800 square feet of living space appointed with wood flooring and a freshly-remodeled kitchen equipped with stainless appliances and a herringbone-pattern tile splash.
There are three well-proportioned bedrooms, two updated baths, and a bonus room for your office or gym. Outdoor areas include the balcony with scenic views, and patio areas for your BBQ. Enjoy central air, laundry, a powder room for guests, and basement space for storing stuff. The attached garage offers easy parking, or you can load it up with bikes and gear.
