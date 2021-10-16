All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park and Silver Lake

636 N Vendome St | Silver Lake
2 Beds + Bonus Studio | 2 Baths | $1,199,000| More
Sequestered behind a gate and cascading bougainvillea, this updated bungalow with bonus studio is a private retreat in a choice Silver Lake location.
The stylish residence of 1922 vintage exudes warmth and earthiness, connecting indoors to out amidst abundant sunlight and panoramic views. Heritage elements including moulding and built-ins mesh seamlessly with the renovated kitchen finished in custom wooden cabinetry, full-height tile, a center island and stainless appliances.
French doors open to the oversized deck where you’ll host gatherings of any size, and there’s an intimate secret-garden patio to relish quiet relaxation. The detached bonus studio can accommodate your home office or guests, and there’s handy extra space to set up your gym or gear storage. Enjoy easy access to nearby favorites Maury's Bagels, Psychic Wines, La Pergoletta and many more.
Tracy Do
4983 Coringa Dr | Highland Park
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,149,000 | More
Tucked away on a cul-de-sac, this versatile property is a remarkable find in trendy Highland Park.
The large private lot feels like a compound providing a three-bedroom contemporary home and a studio with separate entrance that can serve a variety of needs. In the main house find an updated interior featuring hard surface flooring and the kitchen finished with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, a subway tile splash and pantry storage.
Directly adjacent, the studio with private entrance has a kitchen, bath and laundry making a nice setup for a multi-generational family or those needing a home office, editing bay, music studio or gym. Enjoy a huge flat yard with multiple patios and grassy areas, a two-car garage and plentiful off-street parking.
Tracy Do
5338 Buchanan St | Highland Park
2 Beds | 1.5 Baths | $4,600/mo | More
Available for lease, this updated Spanish places you near all the happenings on York Boulevard in Highland Park.
Front fencing and an automated driveway gate provide privacy, and you are welcomed into the embrace of a gracious living environment filled with sunlight, character and charm. Find original details circa 1930 in the arched windows and doorways, and beautiful oak flooring. Modern updates integrate seamlessly including the stylish kitchen featuring shaker-style cabinetry, a farmhouse sink, custom tiled backsplash and stainless appliance suite with pro-style range.
Enjoy two bedrooms, one full bath and a convenient powder room for guests. Head out back for barbecues and movie nights under the covered patio equipped with a projector and screen.
Tracy Do
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do