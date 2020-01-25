All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park & Angelino Heights

A midcentury modern in Highland Park’s desirable Mt. Angelus enclave offering stylish design and expansive views.

The updated residence was built in 1961 and features an airy layout with open-beamed ceilings and walls of glass, flooding the space with natural light.

Custom woodwork is found throughout including cabinetry crafted in birch and walnut, and gorgeous oak flooring

Open House Sunday, January 26th from 2-4P

Property Highlights 4 beds | 3 baths

Offered at $1,495,000

The kitchen is outfitted with a full-height backsplash and Bertazzoni range.

Enjoy seamless access to a covered rear deck that feels like an outdoor living room, where you’ll lounge and dine with views stretching to Downtown LA. Four bedrooms provide space for your guests and a home office, and there is a den or media room.

The back yard is private and serene, a magical setting against a backdrop of scenic vistas.

Equally close to Figueroa and York, there is no shortage of local dining and nightlife at Jane Cafe, Barcade, Civil Coffee, HiPPO, Triple Beam Pizza, Kitchen Mouse, Highland Park Bowl and so much more.

The Spanish home of your dreams is in Highland Park, filled with sunlight and ideally situated near happening York Boulevard.

Built in 1929, the residence is an ideal pairing of vintage character and modern updates including numerous smart-home features by Nest.

Heritage elements abound in the sunken living room with a vaulted open-beamed ceiling, arched pass-throughs and French doors; beautiful flooring of wood and tile flows throughout.

Property Highlights 3 Bedroom / 2 Baths

Offered at $1,175,000

Open House Saturday, January 25th from 2-4P

Sunday, January 26th from 2-4P

The stylish kitchen features custom cabinetry, butcher block countertops, a full-height backsplash and stainless appliances.

Three bedrooms include the expansive en-suite Master with a skylight and spa-like bath.

Enjoy private courtyard dining, a patio for lounging and plenty of space for your pup in the surround of drought-tolerant landscaping.

The home has central heat and air, a garage, and a prime location near coffee, dining, amenities and nightlife. Just a few blocks away find Cafe de Leche, Hinterhof, Joy, Town Pizza, Donut Friend and more.

This light-filled Craftsman bungalow places you among the jewels of L.A’.s historic Angelino Heights.

The 1908 vintage home greets you with a breezy sitting porch, a sweet setting for morning coffee and evening sunsets.

Step inside where character details include wide picture windows with period detailing, French doors, a decorative hearth and amber-hued wood flooring.

Open House Saturday, January 25th from 2-4P

Sunday, January 26th from 2-4P

Property Highlights 2 beds + 1.5 baths

Offered at $899,000

The recently renovated kitchen connects to a breakfast nook flooded in sunlight.

There are two spacious bedrooms, an office nook, an updated full bath and a convenient powder room.

In the rear yard find an idyllic spot to relax and socialize; the garage can be used for your workshop or storage, and the long driveway provides plenty of parking.

Nearby dining, nightlife and recreation options include Tsubaki, Bar Henry, Eightfold Coffee, Bar Calo, Echo Park Lake, Dodger Stadium, Elysian Park hiking trails and so much more.

With Echo Park on one side, Downtown LA on the other, this home is a rare find in a fabulous location.

