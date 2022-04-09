All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Echo Park

921 Poppy St | Highland Park
5 Beds | 3.5 Baths | $1,799,000 | More
Modern design, voluminous space and a stunning ADU create this rare offering in Highland Park.
The stylish compound was built in 2005 and expanded in 2020, with design crafted around indoor-outdoor living to suit all of life’s needs. Interior spaces extend through walls of glass into panoramic views; ubiquitous sunshine fills open-plan living, dining and the kitchen finished in light wood cabinetry, charcoal countertops and stainless appliances.
Featured in Dwell, the gorgeous two-bedroom ADU is the versatile addition you have dreamed of, readymade for personal use or as an income unit. Connecting it all is expansive outdoor space, a serene retreat for playtime, parties or quiet contemplation amidst flat terraces, a built-in grill, native landscaping and exquisite views.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4864 La Roda Ave | Eagle Rock
2 Beds + Office | 1 Bath | $929,000 | More
Settle down in Eagle Rock in this stylish two-bedroom that’s well-situated near coffee, restaurants, markets and more.
The home was built in 1956 with a sensible layout featuring light oakwood flooring and an oversized front-facing window that fills the space with sunshine. Recent updates include the kitchen, tastefully remodeled with quartz countertops, beautiful custom tile, and a full suite of stainless appliances. Both bedrooms are well proportioned, and the renovated bath feels shiny and luxe.
Directly-accessible from the home find a finished basement, the ideal space for your home office, work studio, gym or gear storage. Terraced outdoor space is wrapped in greenery, with deck areas that invite you to lounge and socialize amidst scenic views of the surrounding hillsides.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1543 Verbena Way | Eagle Rock
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,095,000 | More
Stylish modern design, a private rooftop deck and prime corner location create the ideal urban retreat in Eagle Rock.
Built in 2018, the home has a bright and airy interior featuring high ceilings, beautiful wood flooring and oversized double-pane windows. Chefs will love the open kitchen finished with quartz countertops, custom lighting, a large prep+dining island and stainless appliances by Samsung and Bosch.
Lounge and dine on your private rooftop deck where the sunsets are sublime. Upgraded and impeccably maintained, this home includes a washer+dryer, dual-zone heat+air, alarm system and directly accessible two-car garage.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1644 & 1644-1/2 Lucretia Ave | Echo Park
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,199,000 | More
Prime Echo Park is the setting for this Cal Bungalow duplex that delivers one beautifully remodeled vacant unit, a nice opportunity to serve a variety of needs.
Tucked into a cul-de-sac the gated, lushly landscaped property feels sequestered and private yet enjoys easy access to nearby coffee, dining, recreation and more. The vacant upper unit has been stylishly renovated with a bright open layout, hard surface flooring, and big windows that let the sunshine in. Two bedrooms provide space for a home office or guests; the exquisite bath has been rendered with luxe fixtures and finishes.
The downstairs unit features two bedrooms, two baths, and is currently generating rent. Whether purchasing as an owner-user or investor, this duplex is a special find in one of LA’s trendiest enclaves, right around the corner from Valerie Coffee, Cookbook Market and the hiking trails of Elysian Park.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
