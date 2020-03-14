All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park & Eagle Rock

$949,000 | 3 Beds & 3 Baths | More

This bright and spacious modern is well-located in trendy Highland Park, just a few short blocks from shopping, dining and nightlife.

The condominium townhome was built in 2017 and provides over 2,100 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and extra space for your den or office.

There is hard surface flooring and easy flow to a living room balcony, the perfect spot for morning coffee or evening dining. The kitchen is outfitted with a stylish full-height backsplash, stainless appliances, a center island and pantry.

An entire level of the home is dedicated to an expansive Master Suite, your private sanctuary with a walk-in closet, sitting area, and a balcony taking in verdant views.

Amenities include a laundry room, an attached garage and well-kept outdoor areas for barbecues and socializing.

Around the corner find a lively scene along Figueroa with local favorites Civil Coffee, Kitchen Mouse, Go Get Em Tiger, HiPPO, Triple Beam Pizza, Checker Hall and more.

Shown by appointment.

Presented By

Tracy Do

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

$2,200/mo | 1 Bed & 1 Bath | More

This light-filled and beautifully renovated bungalow is available for lease in Highland Park’s serene Garvanza enclave.

Bright and stylish, the airy modern home has two sets of French doors providing seamless indoor-outdoor flow to a private hardscape patio.

The modular layout gives you the option to create two private spaces by separating the living area from the bedroom; or slide the doors open to enjoy the loft-like ambiance of one open space.

The sunny kitchen is finished with white cabinetry and floating shelves, with modern appliances.

There is custom bathroom tile and a polished pebble shower floor. Step out to the private yard to find your perfect spot for morning coffee with plenty of space to relax, barbecue and entertain friends. Amenities include heat and a/c, and in-unit washer+dryer.

You are just blocks away from local favorite Amara Kitchen, with easy access to all the offerings along Figueroa and York including Kitchen Mouse, HiPPO, Triple Beam Pizza and many more.

Presented by

tracy@tracydo.com

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

$5,000/month | 3 Beds & 2.5 Baths | More

Available for lease, this updated home in Eagle Rock places you on a scenic hillside cul-de-sac with magnificent views.

The airy, open layout impresses with soaring ceilings, skylights and oversized windows framing dramatic vistas.

Hard surface flooring flows underfoot and there’s seamless access to a balcony, your breezy spot for morning coffee against a backdrop of epic views.

In the open kitchen find a full-height subway tile backsplash and stainless appliances.

Three bedrooms include the tranquil Master retreat with built-in storage and an elegant bath; the versatile downstairs den opens to a covered viewing deck.

Amenities include Tesla solar panels, laundry, central heat + air, and a two-car garage.

Located in a desirable public school district, you are minutes from the happening scene along York Boulevard in Highland Park, with options that include Collage Coffee, Donut Friend, The Offbeat, Joy, Town Pizza and more.

Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank and DTLA are within easy reach.

tracy@tracydo.com

(323) 842-4001

CalBRE #01991628 | Compass

This Sponsored Post is an ad on behalf of Tracy Do