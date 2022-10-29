All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Echo Park and La Crescenta

2 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,149,000
Built in 2018, this stylish modern home is tucked into the verdant Arroyo Seco in Highland Park, offering urban escape that is city-close.
Polished concrete flooring flows through the airy first level featuring custom lighting, built-in shelving + storage, and the kitchen appointed with a butcher block prep island and gorgeous tile splash.
Glass sliders open to a tranquil patio designed for people and pets alike, with extra measures taken to secure the idyllic open-air space
Head upstairs to two bedrooms including the sunny Primary Suite featuring a vaulted ceiling, skylights, and automatic shades.
Enjoy a luxe bath, walk-in closet, and third-level loft for your office, creative studio, or gym.
This beautifully rendered, well-equipped home has central a/c, solar, a powder room, and directly-accessible garage with EV pre-wire.
Tracy Do
2 Beds | 1 Bath | $825,000
Period charm and mountain views make this remodeled Cal Bunglow a special find in the desirable Crescenta Highlands section of Glendale.
The corner-lot property features a deep setback and beautiful landscaping clad in river rock, creating a serene sense of privacy as you perch on the veranda with a morning cup of joe.
In the thoughtfully rendered interior find ample sunshine and stylish design including a pitched ceiling, wood flooring, decorative brick hearth, and a picture window framing gorgeous vistas of the San Gabriel foothills.
The kitchen has been updated with custom cabinetry, open shelving and stainless appliances; the bath is wrapped in crisp white tile.
Host dinner parties on the intimate rear patio shaded by a pergola.
Situated within a coveted K-12 school boundary, you have hiking trails nearby and boundless coffee, dining and market options on nearby Foothill Boulevard.
Tracy Do
1 Bed | 1 Bath | $2,850/mo
Available for lease, this charming and beautifully remodeled Spanish bungalow is situated near coffee, dining and nightlife in trendy Echo Park.
Hardwood flooring flows through the living and dining rooms where period elements include arched pass-throughs and a big picture window bringing showers of natural light
In the well-equipped kitchen find shaker-style cabinetry, a tile backsplash and full appliance suite including a dishwasher. The bedroom is nicely proportioned and there's a stylish bathroom with a vintage pedestal sink and penny tile.
Enjoy in-unit laundry, air conditioning, and a private outdoor area for lounging and socializing with friends. Head around the corner to the best of Echo Park including dining, drinks and groceries at Woodcat Coffee, Monty's Good Burger, Bar Flores, Lassen’s, the Friday farmer's market, and more.
Tracy Do
