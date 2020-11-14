All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Glassell Park, Eagle Rock and More

5041 Range View Ave | Highland Park
$1,050,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
In the heart of happening Highland Park this beautifully updated Cal Bungalow with a large yard is ready to fulfill your every need.
Built in 1923, the home has been freshly renovated with a nod to its heritage, fusing modern elements with historic charm. Relax in your private yard with a covered dining area and verdant hillside views, an inviting domain for laying low or entertaining.
Great local coffee, groceries and dining/takeout await at Sip-Snack, Tare, Town Pizza, Joy, Hinterhof, Kumquat Coffee and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2711 Trent Ct | Glassell Park
$829,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
Nestled into a corner lot in red-hot Glassell Park, this remodeled ranch-style home places you in the verdant embrace of natural surroundings.
The airy layout features distinct design elements including wood flooring, vaulted beamed ceilings, oversized windows and a unique tiled hearth. The serene back yard is a private haven with a dining patio and flat grassy expanse, the perfect spot to relax and entertain.
Enjoy a detached garage with two parking spaces and a choice location in the desirable Delevan Elementary school district.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
3107 Weldon Ave | Glassell Park
$849,000 | 3 Beds + Bonus | 3 Baths | More
Spread out in Glassell Park with this spacious Cal Bungalow featuring three bedrooms, an office and lots of outdoor space.
The remodeled home is perched above the street affording a sense of privacy and has been stylishly designed with a vaulted ceiling, decorative wall paneling, showers of sunlight and warm SoCal vibes.
This choice location makes it easy to grab coffee, provisions, dining and takeout at local favorites Little Ripper, Habitat, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Tare Grocery and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
111 S Virgil Ave | Rampart Village
$1,049,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | More
Sequestered behind a gate in a central location, this historic Cal Bungalow offers exquisite design rendered with fresh modern style.
The open layout expands beneath vaulted ceilings and is tastefully appointed with a gas fireplace, custom lighting and gorgeous wood flooring. Sunshine fills the kitchen, a showplace featuring handcrafted cabinetry, an oversized center island with dining and pro-grade appliances by Thermador and Sub-Zero.
Enjoy morning coffee and evening cocktails on the front porch, or head into the large flat yard with abundant area to dine, socialize and plant a garden.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
4385 W Rose Hill Dr | El Sereno
$849,000| 3 Beds | 2 Baths | More
Surround yourself with transcendent views at this serene hillside sanctuary in trendy El Sereno.
The spacious, stylishly renovated home features an airy layout with beautiful exposed wood beams and oversized windows gathering showers of sunlight. Design highlights include hard surface flooring, custom tile work, a statement fireplace and seamless outdoor flow.
Three bedrooms and a large den provide versatility to achieve life/work balance; the multitude of decks and patio areas offer endless opportunity to relax, dine and entertain against the breathtaking panorama of the San Gabriel Mountains.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do