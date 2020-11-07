All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake

5037 Shipley Glen Dr | Highland Park
$799,000 | 2 Beds + Bonus 3 Baths | More
Set yourself up in happening Highland Park with this stylish compound that can accommodate your every need.
The centerpiece is a beautifully remodeled 1910 bungalow, sheltered behind a gate and finished with wood flooring, custom lighting and a vintage-inspired kitchen of artful design.
Large windows and a vaulted ceiling bring lots of sunshine and there are lovely hillside views.
Two bedrooms plus a versatile downstairs space with kitchenette provide flexibility to choose workspace as needed, and with a stationary Airstream trailer your options are limitless.
Exquisitely finished, equipped with plumbing and running water, it’s the retreat you always dreamed of for your creative studio, guest quarters or myriad other uses.
In the flat yard find a serene setting to relax, dine and socialize amidst mature fruit trees including pomegranate and avocado.
Remarkably you are right around the corner from trendy Figueroa Street and local favorites Civil Coffee, Cookbook, HomeState and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1976 N New Hampshire Ave | Los Feliz
$1,089,000 | 3 Beds 2 Baths | More
A choice location in prime Los Feliz makes this 1922 home with a large yard a welcoming canvas for your artistry and ideas.
It’s a great starting point, rich in character and heritage including oak hardwood flooring, a fireplace and plenty of sunlight streaming through French windows and doors.
Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a generous flat yard and approximately 1,600 square feet of interior living space provide the elements you need to inspire a dream renovation in one of LA’s trendiest neighborhoods.
You are right in the heart of it, around the corner from popular coffee, dining and takeout at Little Dom’s, Alcove, Lou Wine Shop and all the Los Feliz Village favorites including Lassen’s Market, Skylight Books, Barnsdall Art Park and more.
For Lease | 1636 Angelus Ave | Silver Lake
$8,000/mo | 3 Beds 3 Baths | More
Sequestered in prime Silver Lake, this sophisticated residence is available for lease. The home provides abundant space and a tranquil private yard with lush landscaping.
In the generous layout, formal living and dining are nicely appointed with wood flooring, an elegant hearth and picture windows gathering glorious natural light.
The large kitchen features stone countertops and stainless appliances including a pro-grade Viking range.
Three bedrooms and a den accommodate your life/work balance; the luxurious primary with a cozy fireplace, walk-in closet, spa-like bath and balcony with views is like your very own private retreat.
Step outside to the terraced yard, a serene oasis where you’ll relax and entertain amidst patios, a zen garden with pond, and a hot tub.
Amenities include laundry, central heat+air and a two-car garage.
The best of Silver Lake is right outside your door including LAMill Coffee, Alimento, L&E, Whole Foods 365, and recreation at the Silver Lake Reservoir.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do