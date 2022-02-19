All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Mt. Washington and Pasadena

3946 San Rafael Ave | Mt Washington
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,499,000 | More
Midcentury modern design in prime Mt. Washington. Perched on a serene ridge, the home features iconic period elements including natural wood ceilings, exposed beams, clerestory windows, built-ins and a columnar brick hearth.
The open floor plan presents carefully defined living areas, with abundant glass and surrounding trees creating diffuse natural light. Kitchen and baths have been stylishly updated, and the bedroom layout offers flexibility to work from home.
Enjoy indoor-outdoor living on the patio and large deck crafted in Ipe wood, with sweeping views of verdant hills and gorgeous sunsets. Mt. Washington Elementary is right down the street along with local hiking trails.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
5624 Stratford Rd | Highland Park
4 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,249,000 | More
With abundant space for all of life’s needs, this modern bungalow is an excellent find in Highland Park. The stylishly remodeled home features a generous four bedroom layout with hard surface flooring and showers of sunshine throughout.
Four bedrooms include the ensuite Primary and you’ll never worry about extra accommodations for family and friends. Head downstairs to the rec room, beautifully finished with exposed wooden beams, polished concrete floors and a private entrance. In this expansive environment you’ll set up your office, music studio, game room, gym, or limitless other options.
The huge flat yard is a private oasis offering multiple areas to relax, dine, socialize and play. Fenced from the street, there’s a long driveway with plenty of parking.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
6103 Mount Angelus Dr | Highland Park
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,049,000 | More
In Highland Park’s desirable Mount Angelus enclave, this remodeled Craftsman offers urban living in high style.
1922 design notes resonate in the covered sitting porch, brick hearth, built-ins and beautiful wood flooring. Tasteful updates are respectful of this heritage including character lighting elements, a clawfoot tub, and the kitchen featuring Carrara marble countertops and custom shaker-style cabinetry.
Enjoy uninterrupted flow to the dining deck, patio and flat grassy yard that invite lounging, barbecues and social time amidst breezy hillside views. The detached garage can serve as a gym or storage area, with myriad possibilities for future use. Situated near Figueroa + York you’re flush with options for food, beverages, nightlife and provisions, and Deb’s Park hiking trails are just minutes away.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
720 S Orange Grove Blvd #3A | Pasadena
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $1,199,000 | More
Exquisite midcentury design, a generous single-level layout and large private patio make for a special find in prime Pasadena.
The remodeled ground-floor condominium is one of just 8 units in a well-maintained HOA providing two covered parking spaces and a central location near supermarkets, dining and services. Three bedrooms include the Primary suite with luxurious bath. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliders create seamless access to the patio running the entire length of the home, the perfect setup for relaxation, dining and socializing.
Vons market and Trader Joe’s are right around the corner along with Huntington Hospital, the Rose Bowl, Brookside Park and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do