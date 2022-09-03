All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Mt. Washington and Pasadena

You’ll feel like an urban homesteader at this Highland Park compound featuring a beautifully remodeled 1909 Craftsman and stunning ADU.
Showered in sunshine, the main residence has been freshly remodeled with light-hued plank flooring and echoes of period charm. A built-in window bench and original coffered ceiling flow seamlessly into the open kitchen appointed with waterfall quartz countertops, pendant lighting, a farmhouse sink and stainless appliances.
French doors open to tranquil outdoor space, fenced and hedged for privacy creating a magical setting with a dining deck, patio, and flat yard to accommodate any occasion. The ADU with stylish kitchen and bath creates myriad options for use including dedicated workspace, guest accommodations, or income unit.
Pasadena is the setting for this enchanting Tudor featuring three bedrooms and generous outdoor space.
A recent, painstaking restoration of the 1925 home deftly integrates heritage and modern design elements including millwork, built-ins, exquisitely detailed ceilings and passthroughs, and a Batchelder tile hearth. The kitchen is a chef’s dream with a farmhouse sink, tile splash, stainless appliances and pot-filler.
Three bedrooms include the Primary Suite featuring a walk-in closet, dual vanity, and separate shower + soaking tub. Flat yard areas and the patio invite dining and socializing in a private setting. For your life/work balance, the detached garage is ready to host an office, art studio, gym, bike storage or other uses.
In Mt. Washington, this updated home with a detached ADU is a nifty find featuring a bonus work studio, flat yard space, and long driveway for off-street parking.
The main house has two bedrooms, two baths, hard surface flooring throughout and a remodeled kitchen appointed with a full-height tile splash, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, and sunny breakfast nook. In the airy ADU find a high pitched ceiling, stylish kitchen, full bath, and private outdoor dining deck.