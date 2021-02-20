You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Mt Washington, Eagle Rock and DTLA

Up for sale are a 1922 vintage home, a remodeled bungalow, a duplex, and a stylish condo

farnam_01.jpg

1045 Farnam St | Highland Park

3 Beds | 2 Baths | Offered at $995,000 | More

Find your slice of Highland Park heaven in this sweet modern bungalow with a magical private yard.

The remodeled home of 1922 vintage provides everything you need for life/work balance including three bedrooms, two baths and a beautifully-rendered living space showered with natural light.

Serenity abounds in the exquisite rear yard, a hidden oasis where you’ll dine, lounge and unwind by the fire pit amidst professionally designed drought-tolerant landscaping.

Tracy Do

farnam_02.jpg
farnam_03.jpg

425 Museum Dr | Mt. Washington

museum_01.jpg

1 Bed + Bonus | 1 Bath | Offered at $699,000 | More

This beautifully remodeled bungalow is tucked into a verdant canyon, a special find in trendy Mt. Washington.

Originally built in 1923, the home retains period flavor alongside stylish modern updates. The deep setback and large front yard create privacy so that the nearby city seems to magically fade away.

Outdoor areas include terraced perches to relax and dine with blissful canyon views.

Tracy Do

museum_02.jpg
museum_03.jpg

4927 Ellenwood Dr | Eagle Rock

ellenwood_01.jpg

3 Beds | 3 Baths | Offered at $899,000 | More

This duplex with a permitted recreation room is a great find in red-hot Eagle Rock, conveniently located on a residential side-street near the trendy commercial district at Colorado and Eagle Rock Boulevards.

Upper and lower units feature one bedroom and one bathroom; each has a fenced outdoor space for private use. Everything that one could need is right around the corner at Sprouts Market, CVS, and numerous options for dining and takeout.

Tracy Do

ellenwood_02.jpg
ellenwood_03.jpg

630 W 6th St #309 | Downtown LA

6th_01.jpg

1 Bed | 1 Bath | Offered at $399,000 | More

Stylish living awaits at Library Court, well-located in the heart of Downtown LA’s financial district.

This condominium residence presents an airy open layout with high ceilings and a wall of frosted glass welcoming showers of natural light. Library Court offers an array of amenities including an indoor zen garden, lounge+game room, fitness center and 24-hour security with controlled guest access.

Coffee, markets and dining options are right outside the door at Whole Foods, Sugarfish, Shake Shack, the Grand Central Market and so much more.

Tracy Do

6th_02.jpg
6th_03.jpg

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do