All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Mt Washington, Eagle Rock and DTLA

1045 Farnam St | Highland Park
3 Beds | 2 Baths | Offered at $995,000 | More
Find your slice of Highland Park heaven in this sweet modern bungalow with a magical private yard.
The remodeled home of 1922 vintage provides everything you need for life/work balance including three bedrooms, two baths and a beautifully-rendered living space showered with natural light.
Serenity abounds in the exquisite rear yard, a hidden oasis where you’ll dine, lounge and unwind by the fire pit amidst professionally designed drought-tolerant landscaping.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
425 Museum Dr | Mt. Washington
1 Bed + Bonus | 1 Bath | Offered at $699,000 | More
This beautifully remodeled bungalow is tucked into a verdant canyon, a special find in trendy Mt. Washington.
Originally built in 1923, the home retains period flavor alongside stylish modern updates. The deep setback and large front yard create privacy so that the nearby city seems to magically fade away.
Outdoor areas include terraced perches to relax and dine with blissful canyon views.
4927 Ellenwood Dr | Eagle Rock
3 Beds | 3 Baths | Offered at $899,000 | More
This duplex with a permitted recreation room is a great find in red-hot Eagle Rock, conveniently located on a residential side-street near the trendy commercial district at Colorado and Eagle Rock Boulevards.
Upper and lower units feature one bedroom and one bathroom; each has a fenced outdoor space for private use. Everything that one could need is right around the corner at Sprouts Market, CVS, and numerous options for dining and takeout.
630 W 6th St #309 | Downtown LA
1 Bed | 1 Bath | Offered at $399,000 | More
Stylish living awaits at Library Court, well-located in the heart of Downtown LA’s financial district.
This condominium residence presents an airy open layout with high ceilings and a wall of frosted glass welcoming showers of natural light. Library Court offers an array of amenities including an indoor zen garden, lounge+game room, fitness center and 24-hour security with controlled guest access.
Coffee, markets and dining options are right outside the door at Whole Foods, Sugarfish, Shake Shack, the Grand Central Market and so much more.
