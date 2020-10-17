All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park, Silver Lake, Glassell Park and Mt Washington

4756 Baltimore St | Highland Park
$1,449,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
New modern work, well-located in prime Highland Park, and designed by renowned architect John Southern of Urban Operations. The expansive residence harnesses volume and light in synthesis with the surrounding landscape, including commanding views across twinkling hillsides and distant mountains.
Form and function intersect in the airy interior of minimalist design providing abundant space to achieve work/life balance. Throughout the home find custom wood and tile craftwork, including exquisite flooring surfaces; discreet skylights invite streams of sunshine. The open kitchen is equipped with a center island, waterfall quartz and pro-grade appliances. Generous bedrooms accommodate work-from-home, and with multiple outdoor seating + dining areas you can sequester in style against a nightly backdrop of spectacular sunsets.
Elevated and private, this brand-new statement home is minutes away from foraging options on trendy York Boulevard including Joy, Hinterhof, Town Pizza, Tare and more.
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
2408 Riverside Pl | Silver Lake
$729,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath | More
Tucked away in a Silver Lake cul-de-sac, this charming hillside hideaway offers privacy and excellent yard space. The cottage is sequestered behind a hedge and gate, wrapping you in greenery and an enchanting European vibe.
Flooring is crafted in wood; the kitchen is nicely outfitted with quartz countertops and a full-height backsplash. Two bedrooms can accommodate office or flex-space as needed; outdoor access is seamless providing the option to work, relax, dine and entertain on the patio and terraced yard. Amenities include central heat+air, Nest thermostat, a garage and off-street parking pad.
Surrounded by mature sustainable landscaping, this magical retreat is well situated near local favorites Silver Lake Wine, Whole Foods 365, Gingergrass, Salazar and more. Hike or run on the historic Corralitas Rail Path that is right outside your door, or ride along the LA River Bike Path that is within easy reach. Frogtown, Atwater Village, Echo Park and Downtown LA are mere minutes away.
3872 Cazador St | Glassell Park
$949,000 | 2 Beds | 1.5 Baths | More
Live the dream in Glassell Park with this private and exquisitely remodeled hillside home. Mature landscaping and a gated driveway create a sense of separation; the elevated corner lot provides winsome mountain views.
Step into the sun-drenched layout that feels open and expansive, a minimalist haven of clean lines and bright spaces that generously accommodate your life/work balance. Throughout the designer-owned residence find custom craftwork in the wood flooring, built-ins, lighting elements and gorgeous handmade cabinetry. Kitchen and dining connect under a high open-beamed ceiling; flow is effortless to blissful outdoor spaces in the surround of sustainable landscaping, a rarefied setting to relax, dine and entertain.
This updated home has central heat+air, a detached garage and long driveway for off-street parking. Coffee, provisions and takeout are nearby at local favorites Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Habitat, Little Ripper and more. Elyria Canyon hiking trails are within easy reach.
3215 Isabel Dr | Mt Washington
$829,000 | 2 Beds + Bonus | 2 Baths | More
Gated, private, sunny and spacious, this updated home is a nifty find in trendy Mt. Washington. The free-flowing layout offers everything you need to live, work and create within the comforts of home including lots of windows bringing showers of natural light.
The kitchen has white cabinetry and stainless appliances; flooring surfaces are tile and parquet wood. There are two bedrooms, two baths, a den/media room and a finished downstairs bonus space, exactly what you need for your office, studio, gym or gear storage. Outside find not one but two covered porch areas, plus a breezy patio and yard for grilling, chilling and cocktails in a private, verdant setting.
An electric gate secures the large driveway that can accommodate several cars, plus there are two enclosed garage spaces. This choice location puts you minutes away from Division 3, Habitat Coffee, Lemon Poppy Kitchen, Sprouts Market, Urban Pet and more. Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Atwater Village are within easy reach.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do