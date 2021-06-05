All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park & Silver Lake

5927 Piedmont Ave | Highland Park
2 Bed | 1 Bath | $849,000 | More
In happening Highland Park this charming Craftsman circa 1910 has been renovated with care and updated with style. The corner-lot home welcomes you with a lovely front yard and porch, an ideal setting for morning coffee. Inside find heritage elements including beamed ceilings, wainscoting, built-ins and casement windows bringing showers of sunshine.
The remodeled kitchen features a farmhouse sink, butcher block countertops, stainless appliances and a laundry cabinet. Two bedrooms include the Primary with a custom walk-in closet that reveals a handy desk area; the detached studio is extra space you always wanted, ready to accommodate your office, workshop or gear storage.
Relax and entertain in the sustainably landscaped yard that supports local ecologies of butterflies and bees, with a climate-friendly irrigation system. Enjoy central heat+air and a prime location near the Gold Line Metro and Figueroa Street dining at Kitchen Mouse, Civil Coffee, Hippo, Triple Beam and many more.
Open House
• Saturday and Sunday, June 5th and 6th from 2-4P
Tracy Do
(323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
For Lease: 1759 Silverwood Ter | Silver Lake
3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | $6,500/mo | More
A rare opportunity to lease a stunning, fully furnished Silver Lake residence on a short-term basis. With walls of glass and gorgeous views, the stylish home resonates with tranquility in a prime location near the Reservoir.
The airy interior presents high ceilings, skylights, beautiful wood flooring and a statement hearth clad in matte emerald tile. Sunlight spills through floor-to-ceiling windows, and there is seamless flow to a dining deck where vistas stretch for miles. In the kitchen your culinary skills will be inspired by ample counter space, a pro-style cooktop and double wall oven.
Three bedrooms provide flexibility to work-from-home as needed; the open-air deck and patio offer a serene haven to relax, dine and socialize against a backdrop of picturesque hillsides. Amenities include a full suite of furniture, central heat and air, and two parking spaces. From this choice location great coffee, dining and takeout are nearby at LAMill, Alimento, L & E, Whole Foods 365 and more.
