All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz and Glassell Park

3827 Fernwood Ave | Los Feliz
$849,000 | 2 Beds | 1 Bath |More
Tucked away in the desirable Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, this charming Spanish-style home offers a wonderful sense of privacy and blissful views.
The residence was built in 1926 and retains a period feel with design hallmarks that include wood flooring, arched pass-throughs, stylish lighting elements and ornate tile. Oversized windows fill the space with natural light, and the front porch is the perfect spot to enjoy morning coffee with lovely hillside views. Flow between the living room, dining room and kitchen is seamless; two bedrooms provide the option to designate workspace as needed. In the back yard find a serene oasis to relax and dine under a lush canopy of green.
The home has central air-conditioning, a single car garage and many updated systems. A prime location in the coveted Franklin Elementary school district places you near everything you need including Trader Joe’s, Gelson’s, and numerous options for dining and takeout. The Silver Lake Reservoir is within easy reach.
Tracy Do
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
3801 Eagle Rock Blvd #9 | Glassell Park
$719,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | More
The best value in trendy Glassell Park is this corner unit at NELA Union, a desirable gated community built in 2015. With a choice end-of-row location, the stylish townhome condominium enjoys a private front patio and entryway.
In the open layout find high ceilings and oversized windows that fill the space with sunlight. The kitchen is finished with a custom full-height backsplash, quartz countertops, peninsula dining and a stainless appliance suite. Three bedrooms include the Master with attached bath and there is plenty of space for working from home. Built just five years ago, this energy-efficient residence is equipped with a tankless water heater, dual-pane windows, central heat+air and a two-car garage with direct access.
Professionally landscaped grounds provide a dog run and guest parking; the central location in the coveted Delevan Drive Elementary school district places you near Sprouts Market and dining/takeout options including Habitat Coffee, Lemon Poppy Kitchen and more.
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do