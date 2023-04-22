sponsored Presented by Tracy Do All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz and Highland Park A romantic retreat in Los Feliz and a breezy bungalow in Highland Park. Apr 22, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 3434 Waverly Dr | Los Feliz3 Beds + Guest Studio | 2.5 Baths | $2,195,000Materializing from a dream this exceptionally private and romantic Los Feliz retreat includes a spacious main residence and detached guest apartment.You could mistake the setting for the English countryside, gated and sequestered amid lush mature trees, meandering pathways and a transcendent sense of escape.Exposed beams, a magnificent hearth and exquisite custom wallpaper evoke glamour and whimsy; casement windows and doors provide seamless interplay with the sun-splashed patio and garden. • Read more about this homeThe remodeled kitchen is appointed with marble countertops, a Viking range and Subzero fridge providing modern amenities within theme.Meet all of life’s needs with three bedrooms, a den, three-car garage, and the guest apartment with private entry for your visitors, workspace or other uses.Nestled between Griffith Park hiking trails and the Silver Lake Reservoir, and within the coveted Ivanhoe Elementary school boundary, you’re near Los Feliz Village and so much more.Tracy Dotracy@tracydo.com(323) 842-4001CalBRE #01991628 | Coldwell Banker 5035 Eaton St | Highland Park 2 Beds + Work Studio | 1 Bath | $849,000In Highland Park this breezy bungalow can be your urban refuge with great outdoor space, excellent views and a detached work studio.Design notes circa 1959 create a sunshiny open layout with midcentury details including post-and-beam construction, a brick hearth and beautiful exposed wood in the ceiling and wall paneling.The kitchen has been remodeled with quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a stylish tile backsplash.• Read more about this homeBedrooms are well-proportioned and the Primary has dual closets.Evoking vintage beach house vibes the interior connects seamlessly to an open-air dining deck where you’ll kick back and converse amid scenic vistas.Head to the upper terrace to find the work studio, also suitable for your private yoga retreat or other uses.Tracy Dotracy@tracydo.com(323) 842-4001CalBRE #01991628 | Coldwell Banker This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Real Estate House For Sale