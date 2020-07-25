All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater Village, Highland Park and Mt Washington

227 N Ave 50 | Highland Park
$699,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths
Exquisite style and abundant natural light make this remodeled Spanish bungalow a surprising find in trendy Highland Park. Step off the sidewalk into an urban oasis, rich with character details including arched pass-throughs and flooring made of warm Saltillo tile. In the backyard a private retreat awaits, inviting you to relax, unwind and dine al fresco.
Tracy Do
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
3909 Prospect | Franklin Hills
$1,495,000 | 2 Beds + Bonus | 2 Baths
Sheltered away in the desirable Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, this beautifully remodeled mid-century home has the design hallmarks you’re looking for in a prime location. The light-filled open layout presents oversized windows and sliding glass doors creating seamless outdoor interplay. The rear yard is a serene environment with an Ipe wood deck and a pergola to gently diffuse the sunlight.
3456 Rowena | Los Feliz
$1,695,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths
An airy interior, detached studio, pool and spa make this exquisitely remodeled home a dream come true in trendy Los Feliz. The front hedge offers a sense of privacy, and from the Spanish facade circa 1924 enter a meticulously updated interior of modern European design. Enjoy built-in speakers, Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell and a location in the desirable Franklin Elementary school district.
3234 Glenhurst | Atwater Village
$1,275,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths
Sequestered from the street and wrapped in greenery, this gracious Spanish-style home enjoys a choice location in Atwater Village. The free-flowing layout presents a tasteful interplay of period details and modern updates, with abundant sunlight and hard surface flooring throughout. To balance your work life, the finished garage can be your office or studio; Whole Foods 365 and the hiking/biking trails of the LA River are within easy reach.
4276 Perlita Ave | Atwater Village
$1,149,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths
Your opportunity to own a stunning home in The Mews, with gorgeous modern design by award-winning architects Corsini + Stark. The unique, updated residence enjoys a prime rear-row location and a serene sense of privacy. In the dramatic, light-filled layout find high ceilings, an atrium-style courtyard and walls of sliding glass, a spectacular space for entertaining.
838 Arbol | Mt. Washington
$995,000 | 3 Beds | 1.75 Baths
Tucked away on a verdant hillside in the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary school district, this three-bedroom home enjoys a wonderful sense of privacy and winsome views. The open layout presents an airy interior with westward-facing windows and an oversized skylight to welcome the sunshine. Elevated above the city, you’re a whisper away from Elyria Canyon hiking trails and Highland Park favorites.
