You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
sponsored
Presented by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater Village, Highland Park and Mt Washington

Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington

227 N Ave 50 | Highland Park

$699,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths

Exquisite style and abundant natural light make this remodeled Spanish bungalow a surprising find in trendy Highland Park. Step off the sidewalk into an urban oasis, rich with character details including arched pass-throughs and flooring made of warm Saltillo tile. In the backyard a private retreat awaits, inviting you to relax, unwind and dine al fresco.

Tracy Do 

  • (323) 842-4001
  • CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington
Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington

3909 Prospect | Franklin Hills

Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington

$1,495,000 | 2 Beds + Bonus | 2 Baths

Sheltered away in the desirable Franklin Hills of Los Feliz, this beautifully remodeled mid-century home has the design hallmarks you’re looking for in a prime location. The light-filled open layout presents oversized windows and sliding glass doors creating seamless outdoor interplay. The rear yard is a serene environment with an Ipe wood deck and a pergola to gently diffuse the sunlight.

Tracy Do 

  • (323) 842-4001
  • CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington
Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington

3456 Rowena | Los Feliz

Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington

$1,695,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths

An airy interior, detached studio, pool and spa make this exquisitely remodeled home a dream come true in trendy Los Feliz. The front hedge offers a sense of privacy, and from the Spanish facade circa 1924 enter a meticulously updated interior of modern European design. Enjoy built-in speakers, Nest thermostat, Ring doorbell and a location in the desirable Franklin Elementary school district.

Tracy Do 

  • (323) 842-4001
  • CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington
Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington

3234 Glenhurst | Atwater Village

Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington

$1,275,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths

Sequestered from the street and wrapped in greenery, this gracious Spanish-style home enjoys a choice location in Atwater Village. The free-flowing layout presents a tasteful interplay of period details and modern updates, with abundant sunlight and hard surface flooring throughout. To balance your work life, the finished garage can be your office or studio; Whole Foods 365 and the hiking/biking trails of the LA River are within easy reach.

Tracy Do 

  • (323) 842-4001
  • CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington
Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington

4276 Perlita Ave | Atwater Village

Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington

$1,149,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths

Your opportunity to own a stunning home in The Mews, with gorgeous modern design by award-winning architects Corsini + Stark. The unique, updated residence enjoys a prime rear-row location and a serene sense of privacy. In the dramatic, light-filled layout find high ceilings, an atrium-style courtyard and walls of sliding glass, a spectacular space for entertaining.

Tracy Do 

  • (323) 842-4001
  • CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington
Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington

838 Arbol | Mt. Washington

Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington

$995,000 | 3 Beds | 1.75 Baths

Tucked away on a verdant hillside in the coveted Mt. Washington Elementary school district, this three-bedroom home enjoys a wonderful sense of privacy and winsome views. The open layout presents an airy interior with westward-facing windows and an oversized skylight to welcome the sunshine. Elevated above the city, you’re a whisper away from Elyria Canyon hiking trails and Highland Park favorites.

Tracy Do 

  • (323) 842-4001
  • CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington
Photo: All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Atwater, Highland Park and Mt Washington

This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do

Recommended for you