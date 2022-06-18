All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Beachwood Canyon and Highland Park

3 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,699,000 | More
This midcentury modern with a large yard is a special find in the desirable Franklin Hills of Los Feliz.
Warm vintage character resonates throughout the home that was built in 1959 with iconic midcentury elements including exposed beams, a stone fireplace, and stair railings adorned with starburst motifs. Glass sliders open to the balcony where you’ll sip morning coffee amidst views stretching to the San Gabriel Mountains.
Three bedrooms are arranged for maximum versatility, and there’s a den where you can set-up a media or play area that enjoys seamless flow to the rear deck and sprawling yard. Surrounded by mature trees and lush foliage, this peaceful space invites you to curl up with a book or host social gatherings of any size.
2 Beds | 2 Baths | $1,495,000
The spirit of Beachwood Canyon lives in this midcentury modern built in 1959.
Nestled in the Hollywood Hills, the updated post-and-beam offers a private sanctuary with amenities nearby. In the airy, light-filled layout find a step-down living room with a beamed ceiling, paneled entry and original oak flooring. Glass sliders create seamless interplay between interior and exterior spaces, and the sense of floating amidst the treetops.
Chefs will love the kitchen equipped with a 6-burner Bertazzoni range and plentiful prep space. The Primary bedroom features expansive canyon views; baths have been remodeled with luxe appointments of Carrara marble slabs and a soaking tub. Lounge and dine on the deck amidst a serene sense of privacy even as coffee, dining and groceries are right down the street.
3 Beds | 2 Baths | $750,000
Your dream of homeownership can start right here in red-hot Highland Park, with this remodeled bungalow featuring three bedrooms and two baths.
The 1920’s home has been recently updated, including freshly-installed hard surface flooring throughout. Dining and the kitchen are combined into one airy space featuring white cabinetry, quartz countertops and a full complement of stainless appliances.
The Primary bedroom is ensuite with a tiled bathroom and generous walk-in closet; two additional bedrooms create flexibility for workspace, guest quarters or other uses. Enjoy a washer+dryer, and stay cool with central air conditioning. The drought-tolerant yard is an open canvas for your ideas, with mature trees and a recently-planted front hedge that can grow to provide privacy.
