All Signs Point to Homes in Los Feliz, Eagle Rock, Silver Lake and Echo Park

4411 Los Feliz Blvd #1401 | Los Feliz
2 Beds + Office | 3 Baths | $1,975,000 | More
This rare offering is your chance to own a penthouse at Los Feliz Towers, providing luxury high-rise living in a prime location.
Soaring above the treetops the light-filled corner unit features floor-to-ceiling glass sliders and jaw-dropping vistas spanning Downtown skyscrapers, Griffith Observatory and even Catalina Island on clear days.
Right outside your door find Los Feliz Village favorites Little Dom’s, Blue Bottle Coffee, Lassen’s Market and more.
- Open by Appointment
Tracy Do
- tracy@tracydo.com
- (323) 842-4001
- CalBRE #01991628 | Compass
1561 Yosemite Dr | Eagle Rock
2 Beds | 1 Baths | $799,000 | More
Prime Eagle Rock is the setting for this updated Spanish with a beautiful native garden, the embodiment of SoCal living. The 1925 vintage home is gated from the street and resonant with period ambiance.
Dine al fresco on the rear deck surrounded by mature fruit-bearing trees, and host coffee or cocktails amidst idyllic pathways and sitting areas in the private, exquisitely landscaped front yard.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, August 14th and 15th from 2-4P
1966 Addison Way | Eagle Rock
4 Beds | 2 Baths | $599,000 | More
In a great Eagle Rock location this 6,500 square foot flat lot with two Cal bungalows awaits its next chapter, presenting an opportunity for ownership or development in one of LA’s trendiest enclaves.
The 1924 duplex property features a three-bedroom home, a one-bedroom home, a free-standing storage unit plus a detached garage, all in need of attention.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, August 14th and 15th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, August 17th and Thursday, August 19th from 11A-1P
321 & 323 N Vendome St | Silver Lake
4 Beds | 2 Baths | $995,000 | More
At the intersection of trendy Silver Lake and fast-rising HiFi this Spanish-style duplex offers a pair of generous two-bedroom units and lots of curb appeal. The side-by-side apartments were built in 1923; one has been tastefully renovated.
Straddling Silver Lake and Historic Filipinotown, this handsome duplex is conveniently located near popular coffee, dining and markets including Maury’s, Psychic Wines, Woon, Daybird and more.
- Open by Appointment
1615 & 1617 Champlain Ter | Echo Park
4 Beds + Studio | 2 Baths | $1,990,000 | More
In prime Echo Park this exquisite property featuring two homes and a bonus studio will be delivered vacant, creating a great opportunity for both personal use and income generation.
The tastefully renovated, character-rich dwellings are set amidst lush native landscaping creating the feeling of a private compound; scenic vistas stretch across verdant hillsides to Downtown LA.
Open House: Saturday and Sunday, July 14th and August 15th from 2-4P
Broker's Open: Tuesday, August 17th from 11A-2P
This Sponsored Post is an advertisement on behalf of Tracy Do